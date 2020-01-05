ENVIRONMENT

A barn at Pie Ranch in Pescadero has burned down during the 2020 California wildfires. (Photo credit: Nancy Vail)

Wildfires Across Northern California Devastate Farmers and Farmland

08.24.20

a field of perennial vegetables, including artichokes, growing in france.

Perennial Vegetables Are a Solution in the Fight Against Hunger and Climate Change

08.19.20

Caney Fork Farm agroforestry profitable

Agroforestry Is Both Climate Friendly and Profitable

07.24.20

Amanda Provencher calls herself a perpetual optimist but can’t help but worry about water.

Maine Farmers Struggle with New, Harsher Climate Reality

07.22.20

An overhead view of the Detroit urban farm study on week five. (Photo courtesy of Naim Edwards)

Could a Detroit Experiment Unleash the Power of Urban Soil?

07.16.20

A still from the Burger King ad about reducing their cows' methane emissions

Op-ed: Burger King’s New ‘Reduced Methane’ Beef May Be All Hat, No Cattle

07.16.20

Dr Rattan Lal holding a cup of grain. Photo courtesy of the World Food Prize.

The World Food Prize Winner Says Soil Should Have Rights

07.15.20

organic farm researcher testing soil health

Food Companies Step Up Funding for Organic Farming Research

07.13.20

Freshly caught fish for sale at the Dockside Harbor market. (Photo by Mark Armao)

A San Diego Pier-to-Plate Seafood Market Is a Lifeline for Fishermen

07.02.20

a farmer walks in a cornfield contemplating whether to spray glyphosate, dicamba, or one of three other herbicides in a new corn variety proposed by Bayer/Monsanto

Bayer Forges Ahead with New Crops Resistant to 5 Herbicides

07.01.20

A fisherman pulling a bait bag from a lobster trap after hauling it aboard. (Photo courtesy of Ben Martens)

Fishermen Hope for Change as the Seafood Industry Faces a Crisis

06.25.20

lake erie during a toxic algal bloom as a result of agricultural runoff

The Lake Erie Bill of Rights is Dead. A Voluntary Effort Will Pay Farmers to Reduce Runoff Instead.

06.22.20

A sign posted in a field of Roundup Ready, dicamba-resistant soybeans.

Federal Court Outlaws Controversial Herbicide Dicamba

06.05.20

A hand putting food waste into a compost bin.

How the Pandemic is Affecting Home Food Waste

05.15.20

Bagging lettuce from local small farms at the Vermont Food Bank

The Farm to Food Bank Movement Aims to Rescue Small-Scale Farming and Feed the Hungry

05.14.20

giving newsday header for civil eats

This #GivingNewsDay, Support Nonprofit Journalism

05.05.20

Vietnamese immigrant urban farmer Tham Nguyen tends vegetables at VEGGI co-op farm. Photo by Sarah Sax.

A Vietnamese Farmers’ Cooperative in New Orleans Offers a Lesson in Resilience

05.01.20

a woman buying food in a plastic bag from a farmers' market

How the Pandemic is Creating a Plastic Boom

04.28.20