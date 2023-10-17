Can Point Reyes National Seashore Support Wildlife and Ranching Amid Climate Change?

Tule elk are making their distinctive, trumpet-like calls in California this month, a mating season ritual that alerts all to their presence. The calls—or bugles—signal the arrival of fall in the Point Reyes National Seashore, the small peninsula jutting into the Pacific Ocean north of San Francisco that’s home to three tule elk herds. The seashore has played a vital part in the recovery story of tule elk, a species endemic to California that settlers drove to near extinction 150 years ago.

Yet in the face of climate change, the National Park Service and the local Indigenous tribe say they must reconsider their elk management in the seashore. During California’s recent drought, the state’s population of nearly 6,000 tule elk kept growing overall, but the some 10 percent that live in the seashore declined.

Half the largest herd—which lives in a 2,900-acre reserve with a fence that protects nearby ranches—died mostly due to insufficient forage. The Park Service recently proposed removing the fence, allowing the elk to join the two smaller herds that can already roam the seashore’s more than 71,000 acres of beaches, forests, and ranchlands.

The proposal was seen as a blow to local agriculture: Multigenerational ranching and dairying families, who operated before the seashore’s creation in 1962 and now lease the federal land, say more free elk could close their businesses. The proposal also marks a critical juncture in a years-long controversy over the ranches, an atypical allowance on National Park land, and reflects the public pressure of two current lawsuits: One pushes the Park Service to end ranching, while the other says it neglects the elk.

And as climate change has driven temperatures up, creating extraordinarily dry conditions at the seashore that are predicted to get more severe in the coming years, big questions loom about whether there’s enough water in the park to keep both populations of animals alive. Ag and elk coexist across the West, but it remains to be seen if that’s still possible in the seashore.

For many, the tule elk are a clear priority. “The fence is inhumane: Elk behind the fence aren’t allowed to roam, move, look for healthy food and healthy waters,” said Theresa Harlan (Kewa Pueblo/Jemez Pueblo), who is the adopted daughter of the last Indigenous family to live on the west shore of Tomales Bay—in today’s seashore—before being evicted. “To call yourself Indigenous, you also have to believe we’re all connected to each other: plants, animals, water. To know the elk are out there, held behind this fence and deprived of sustenance, is painful.”

Harlan is among many Indigenous people playing a growing role in the debate over the seashore. The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria—a federally recognized tribe of Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo peoples, whose cultural and ancestral territories include Marin and Sonoma Counties—is partnering with the Park Service to develop a new plan for the fenced tule elk, but the tribe hasn’t made any public statements about the ranches.

In 2021, the Park Service and Graton Rancheria signed a new 20-year agreement, creating a government-to-government partnership to manage natural and cultural resources—including the tule elk, a species of significance to the tribe. (A new Park Service co-stewardship policy is leading to similar agreements nationwide.)

The next step in the new tule elk plan—which considers the 2,900 fenced acres on the seashore’s Tomales Point—is an environmental assessment, which will be released next spring before a final decision. Last month, the Park Service asked for public input on three possible scenarios it’s considering: taking down the fence—highlighted as the “proposed action”—versus keeping the fence but managing elk numbers with lethal removal, or maintaining the current approach.

Notably, the proposal only looks at Tomales Point in the case of fence removal: It does not paint a picture of what the seashore as a whole would look like, including where the elk might go, what they would need to survive elsewhere, or how the new numbers—a roughly estimated 260 more on top of the current 340 free elk—might interact with the adjacent ranchlands.

A spokeswoman said the Park Service will ultimately consider the effect of fence removal on the ranches and dairies in the new plan—but it has yet to provide that information.

“This is a very important project and it requires a very thoughtful approach,” said Craig Kenkel, the seashore’s superintendent who previously managed Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, one of the only other parks that incorporates agriculture. He continued, “We’re very grateful to have the seashore’s federally recognized and affiliated tribe be part of this project.”

Meanwhile, the local ranching community has expressed concern that taking down the fence could effectively drive out the seashore ranches, which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places for their more than 150-year-old dairying legacy and boast some important names in the San Francisco Bay Area organic food scene, such as Marin Sun Farms, BN Ranch, and Straus Family Creamery.

Historically, after Congress established the seashore, most ranch owners sold their land to the Park Service in the ‘60s and ‘70s and negotiated reservations of use and occupancy, which evolved into leases with five- to 10-year terms. Twenty remaining families operate the ranches, where around 200 people—including ag workers and their families—also currently live.

Albert Straus, the CEO of Straus Family Creamery, said the seashore’s five organic dairies, two of which supply 15 percent of his creamery’s milk, may not survive. Elk are particularly challenging for the dairies: Not only do they threaten their economic viability—including by damaging fences, competing for forage, and eating hay—but also their organic certifications, which require cows on pasture at least 120 days per year.

Straus, who has a family legacy of preserving farmland, explained losing the farms will harm his business and the region at a challenging time: Drought conditions closed 11 dairies last year in Marin and Sonoma Counties, including one in the seashore. At the same time, the bulk of California’s dairies are now in the Central Valley, where industrial-scale farming is the norm and water is scarce.

“By getting rid of these small family farms, we’re forcing dairy farms to get bigger and bigger and the whole food system to be less environmentally friendly and produce lower-quality food that’s not organic,” Straus said. “I think this could be the demise of our farming and food system.”

Yet even before the fence proposal, the ranchers faced uncertainty: Due to the current litigation against the Park Service, their leases expire next year, though all parties are trying to reach a settlement.

Supporters are mobilizing. Straus, a new coalition he helped form, and a separate group of residents have implored local supervisors to have Marin County intervene in the current lawsuit on behalf of the ranchers; in a petition to the Park Service, the coalition also flagged state representatives. California politicians have historically gone to bat for the ranchers, even introducing federal legislation directing the Park Service to allow them to continue operating.

But Representative Jared Huffman, a long-time advocate of the ranchers, only underscored the uncertain future in a recent conversation with Civil Eats. “There are a lot of business decisions and policy decisions that are pretty fluid right now, and we have to consider and reconsider elk management and other policies as those circumstances change,” he said. Nothing is definite until the litigation resolves, but Huffman added, “Several of the dairies in the immediate vicinity of that elk fence are in transition and are quite likely to be leaving the seashore.”