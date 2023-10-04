As California Gets Drier, Solar Panels Could Help Farms Save Water

Satellite imagery of Topaz Solar Farm, a massive solar installation inland from San Luis Obispo in Central California, depicts an oasis of blue panels surrounded by sun-scorched earth. The images do not capture, however, the thousands of sheep hard at work under the panels, eating the non-native grasses and reducing the threat of wildfire.

The operation benefits everyone involved: Sheep farmer Frankie Iturriria gets paid for his time, the collaborating rangeland researchers are breaking ground, and the landowner BHE Renewables can maintain the property with sheep, which have less impact and are more cost-effective than mowers or other livestock. But the farm is one of relatively few examples of agrivoltaics—or combined agriculture and photovoltaic array systems—on private land in California, where the technology has been surprisingly slow to gain visibility and traction.

“I see it as a key player for maintaining food security for the 10 billion people who will be inhabiting this planet by 2050.”

Scientists, farmers, and advocates agree that one of the biggest barriers to rolling out agrivoltaics in California—the national leader in solar energy, agricultural production, and even on-farm solar—is a need for more state-specific research. Internationally, many countries in Europe and Asia are ahead of the U.S. as far as implementation; and within the U.S., the East Coast has largely been leading the charge.

Responding to skyrocketing interest from farmers and energy companies, however, California policymakers began mobilizing this year to obtain funding to advance the technology.

Some experts say that agrivoltaics is vital to preserving food production in California, where many farmers face pressure to retire parts of their land to comply with water conservation regulations or sell it to solar companies expanding production to meet national emissions reduction targets.

In agricultural hubs such as the San Joaquin Valley, where there will likely be significant shifts in the way water and farmland are used over the next several decades, agrivoltaics may offer an alternative path to viability. The approach, which provides shade, could also help directly mitigate the impact of climate change on workers and on the land itself.

Majdi Abou Najm, who is spearheading agrivoltaics research at the University of California, Davis, is among the state’s pioneers. “I see it as a key player for maintaining food security for the 10 billion people who will be inhabiting this planet by 2050,” Abou Najm said during a recent panel discussion convened by the California Council on Science and Technology (CCST). “I see it as a key player in dealing with heat extremes, with drought, with salinity, and other challenges that significantly impact our food, water, and energy security. But also, at the farm scale, I see agrivoltaics as the technology that can maximize our farmers’ and growers’ output from their lands.”