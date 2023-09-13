Farming in Dry Places: Investors Continue to Speculate on Colorado Water

Private investors seeking to sell groundwater from parched parts of Colorado to a Denver-area water utility are spending tens of thousands of dollars to elect candidates to the water boards that govern the constrained supplies.

The investors are behind Renewable Water Resources (RWR), a company that failed a year ago to obtain $10 million in pandemic-relief funds from Douglas County, located south of Denver and one of the nation’s wealthiest counties. RWR sought the funds to kickstart a plan to drill deep wells on a ranch it owns in the San Luis Valley farther south, home to the nation’s second-largest potato crop. RWR is aiming to plumb an aquifer underneath to sell water to the Denver area for a profit, despite significant public backlash from the valley’s farmers and residents, who depend on it. Now, RWR’s principals have helped elect candidates, and, in one case, an RWR principal himself, to Douglas County water boards. “We got on RWR’s radar because we have been saving money for 10 years,” said Ron Redd, manager of the Parker Water & Sanitation District in Douglas County, as he recently stood under the searing sun overlooking a 10-year-old reservoir. Redd has been working to fill the reservoir partly with water piped south from the high plains. “We have $60 million sitting in the bank and that catches peoples’ attention.”

Ron Redd, manager of the Parker Water & Sanitation District in Douglas County, stands on a platform overlooking the Rueter-Hess Reservoir where the district stores water for its customers. (Photo credit: Jennifer Oldham)

RWR’s efforts to stack the Parker board imperils the funds, set aside to implement a nationally recognized water sharing agreement between the city and farmers on the water-short eastern plains, Redd said. That’s because new board members could potentially upend those plans by directing the money elsewhere, including to water-for-profit deals like those proposed by RWR. Redd has already turned down RWR’s invitations to buy water twice; as a utilities director in another community, Castle Rock, in 2002, and again in Parker two years ago. The agreement is a marked departure from typical “buy and dry” deals, in which a municipality purchases water from a group of farmers or ranchers, drying up the land it once irrigated. Such accords have already led to economic and environmental disaster across the West. Instead, the Parker district has forged an estimated $880 million deal with ranchers in Colorado’s most agriculturally productive region to capture and store water from the South Platte River during rare periods when supply exceeds demand. Known as the Platte Valley Water Partnership, their unique arrangement would allow city dwellers and farmers and ranchers—who hold the most senior water rights in the West—to share the cost of several reservoirs and a pipeline. Rural and urban residents would then split water stored during wet periods in the northern part of the state for use in prolonged dry spells. The agreement enjoys unusually broad political support and complies with the state’s water plan, which emphasizes water-sharing between municipalities and producers. The agreement is a marked departure from typical “buy and dry” deals—akin to the one proposed by RWR—in which a municipality purchases water from a group of farmers or ranchers, drying up the land it once irrigated. Such accords have already led to economic and environmental disaster across the West. As Redd and officials at the Lower Platte Water Conservancy District, the other party to the agreement, seek to usher the partnership through permitting and design, it’s not clear whether the board will back them. The five-member body must approve all contracts and spending decisions associated with the plan—giving RWR’s water-board efforts potentially significant power to shape where the water flows. Precedent Setting Water-Sharing Agreement in Jeopardy

Farmers 300 miles to the north of the San Luis Valley on Colorado’s eastern plains oppose RWR’s plans. There isn’t enough water to go around in either region, where rivers are over-allocated, aquifers are shrinking, and farmers use an estimated 80 percent of the water. The driest period in more than 1,200 years has forced producers in both areas to curtail well water use, fallow farm land, and sell cattle. Potato shipments from the San Luis Valley fell by 100 million pounds in 2022, about 6 percent off the yearly average.