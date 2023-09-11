Picture yourself grocery shopping. In the bread aisle, you see two loaves identically wrapped; both are perfectly edible, but one is a day older and costs half the price.

In the produce section, you see two baskets of avocados. The ones in the front are ready to eat today and cost 75 cents less than those in the back, which will be ripe in a week. Which do you choose?

This is a business practice called dynamic pricing, and it may be coming soon to a supermarket near you.

Dynamic pricing is not new; for decades, the airline, fashion, and hospitality industries have all found that dynamic pricing—the incremental adjustments to prices to reflect inventory, demand, and supply—has helped companies cut waste and save money.

In 1988, American Airlines saw that the proportion of empty seats on its planes fell from 15 percent to 3 percent when it made slight adjustments to ticket prices closer to when flights departed. In the 1990s, Marriott Hotels found that it could sell out rooms on less popular days of the week using strategic pricing that varied with the length of stay and time of year.

Can this strategy also work at grocery stores, where an estimated 119 billion pounds of food gets wasted each year?

A recent study from U.C. San Diego’s Rady School of Management suggests that it might. Robert Sanders, the study’s author, used economic models to show that if grocery retailers used dynamic pricing to adjust prices for perishable foods based on how long they’ve been on the shelves, retailers would likely dramatically curb food waste.

Sanders says this isn’t to be confused with simple last-minute clearance sales. “It’s gradual discounts throughout the shelf life of the product,” he adds. “You don’t do discounts just at the end of the last day. The price is changing throughout the [time] horizon.”

The study zeros in on the question: What does more to stop food from being wasted from grocery stores—food waste diversion systems or smart pricing strategies?

The results point to the fact that stopping waste at the source is more effective—environmentally and economically. In this case, that means finding a home for food before it reaches its “sell by” date.

The Big Downsides to Grocery Store Food Waste