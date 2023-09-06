Climate Change Threatens the Agritourism That Helps Small Farms Survive

If you tried to call Owl’s Head Blueberry Farm in Richmond, Vermont, this summer, you might have reached an automated voicemail announcing that the evening’s live music had been rescheduled for later in the week and the U-pick was closed due to thunderstorms. At Berry Patch Farm in Central Iowa, three consecutive years of drought plus water restrictions led to crop failure that left the U-pick operation struggling . And in Celeste, Texas, Paul Magedson, owner of Good Earth Organic Farm, hasn’t seen many visitors this summer either.

“It’s just too hot,” Magedson said in a recent phone call. In June, a heat dome covering the state pushed temperatures to 119 degrees in some places. “We had calls for strawberries, but we didn’t have any. I cancelled [on] a lot of people.”

“Unpredictable weather patterns are a problem, making it harder to plan, and operators are worried.”

Even when the crops survive, recent bad weather—unhealthy air quality from wildfires, storms, heatwaves, hurricanes, and more—has often kept customers from spending their days outside picking fruit or touring farms. This is difficult for many small farms which rely on events and other forms of agritourism for income and as a way to develop relationships with consumers.

“For many farms that offer outside entertainment, visitor numbers are down,” said Claudia Schmidt, assistant professor of marketing and local food systems at Penn State. “Unpredictable weather patterns are a problem, making it harder to plan, and operators are worried,” she added.

The last agricultural census, taken in 2017, showed that only 1.5 percent of farms received income from agritourism activities. The majority of those farms are small, however—63.3 percent of farms offering both agritourism and direct-to-consumer sales (such as through U-pick, farm stands, and farmers’ markets) were under 100 acres.

The term “agritourism” was first identified in the U.S. Census of Agriculture in 2007; while the trend long predates the term, it has been growing ever since. Schmidt said that many farms opened their operations up to visitors during the pandemic and she expects that the next Agricultural Census—which was taken in 2022 and will likely be released in 2024—will show an increase in farms participating.

Income on farms offering recreational activities like hayrides and farm tours grew by 67 percent between 2007 and 2017. Direct sales gave farmers an average of $21,570 in income in 2017 and an untold additional value in marketing and goodwill.

“U-pick serves several different roles,” said Jessica Sanford, co-owner of Adam’s Berry Farm in Vermont. “One, it helps with the harvest. Two, it really helps with marketing, outreach, and introducing people to who we are and what we do.” Adam’s Berry Farm doesn’t do much traditional marketing or use social media, and the owners rely on on-farm events to build goodwill with the public. “But we hope that people’s experience at the farm translates to them buying berries from us at the farmers’ market or vice versa,” added Sanford.