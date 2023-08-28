These Manure Digesters Incorporate Food Scraps. Does That Make Them Better?

Farms that take in food waste and then spread the digestate on their fields could unwittingly be contributing to PFAS contamination in the environment, warned a Food and Water Watch attorney.

Researchers at the University of Vermont additionally found “early evidence” that microplastics and larger plastic pieces may be present in many food waste-derived composts and digestates, and that those plastics could be transferred to farm fields when applied as soil amendments. Over time these plastics may accumulate in soils, break down, and release chemicals that are harmful to human health and the ecosystem.

In response, Vanguard public relations manager Billy Kepner told Civil Eats, “We are concerned about [PFAS], but it’s something that we try to mitigate as much as possible.”

He later elaborated, “Maintaining a diversified input stream—of dairy farm manure, bulk fluid processing wastes, and organic waste from packaged materials—is a key component to our environmental risk management for matters such as microplastics and PFAS. We do not receive or process higher-risk materials such as biosolids.”

Biosolids, or sewage sludge, are sometimes mixed with food waste at compost facilities. They have far higher levels of PFAS than food waste alone, according to the EPA, and have caused widespread contamination across many farms.

Vanguard doesn’t allow food packaging or compostable serviceware in its digesters, either. It sends packaged food waste to a de-packaging facility before adding it to its co-digesters, said Kepner. Nonetheless, the Vermont researchers cite studies showing that some portion of packaging remains in food waste even when mechanical de-packaging machines, or humans, remove it.

Food and Water Watch’s Lobdell would prefer to see food waste reduced at the source, rather than sent to a digester. Reducing food waste at the source, at the scale that’s needed on a rapidly over-heating planet, remains a challenge.

Other advocates would like to see tighter laws to ban PFAS from food packaging and manufacturing, and to require testing at compost facilities and co-digesters.

“At this point, people are considering food waste to be a relatively clean source, regarding PFAS and other toxics, compared to sewage sludge, but I think testing is needed to verify that,” said Tracy Frisch, author of a Sierra Club report on PFAS contamination on farms and chair of the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls, New York.

Caleb Goossen, organic crop and conservation specialist at Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, agrees with Frisch, though “packaging is a different matter,” he said. Goossen is more concerned about food packaging, compostable serviceware, and biosolids getting mixed into compost and digestates.

Barstow Manz declined to comment on potential PFAS pollution at Longview Farm, deferring instead to Vanguard.

Additional environmental problems have been associated with methane digesters at CAFOs, from air pollution in disadvantaged communities to ammonia releases from the digestate to methane gas leaking from anaerobic digesters built on top of large waste lagoons. Worker protection on CAFOs have also been found wanting in Civil Eats’ investigative series, Injured and Invisible.

Methane digesters at CAFOs are also viewed as propping up a highly unsustainable industry.

The “significant concern of methane emissions in agriculture . . . directly correlates with the rise in mega-dairies and the necessity to handle waste in liquid lagoons,” said Lobdell.

Enclosed, well managed co-digesters on small farms may have fewer downsides, and there are a lot of dairies in that category that could potentially benefit from them. Roughly one-third of milk produced in the U.S. comes from farms with fewer than 500 cows, and about a half from farms with fewer than 1,000 cows.

“Diverse income streams will always make a farm more resilient, which is going to be really important in a year like this,” when epic floods have devastated many Vermont farms.

Still, Lobdell argues, “As a general matter, we don’t need to be capturing methane from manure—we should just manage it differently and not have the pollution to begin with.” The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, for instance, recently featured information on the rise of dry manure management in California dairies. Ultimately, he also acknowledges, “Our concerns are pretty focused around the largest of these [digester] facilities.”

Goossen in contrast thinks that co-digesters could be beneficial, particularly for farms that are managing their manure anaerobically, or in a way that generates methane. “It’s better to capture it and burn it, climate wise,” he said. For farms that can manage their manure in a way that doesn’t generate methane, he’s less convinced and wants to see how the environmental benefits and impacts pencil out.

Can Co-Digesters Scale Up?