The EPA Ignored the Endangered Species Act for 50 Years. That’s Changing, But Is Time Running Out?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, the federal government is sharing stories of golden paintbrush flowers once again blooming in Pacific Northwest fields and yellow-bellied songbirds returning to Midwest pine forests.

Yet despite the Act’s historical ties to pesticides—the discovery of DDT’s impacts on bald eagles was one factor that propelled lawmakers to begin protecting threatened species—officials in the pesticide office at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are only now starting to figure out how to comply with the law.

In fact, last year, the EPA acknowledged that over the past five decades, it has effectively ignored its responsibility to evaluate pesticides’ impacts on at-risk plants and animals in more than 95 percent of cases.

Now, due to new leadership and a string of court decisions forcing its hand, the agency says it will reverse course as it reviews new pesticides. At the same time, it has begun tackling a backlog of evaluations so long that it could take several more decades to catch up.

Last year, the EPA acknowledged that over the past five decades, it has effectively ignored its responsibility to evaluate pesticides’ impacts on at-risk plants and animals in more than 95 percent of cases.

“We’re finding out that pesticides are posing a major risk to endangered species, and they have been ever since they were approved,” says Nathan Donley, the Environmental Health Science Director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The problem is that the safeguards now being put in place . . . should have been put in place 50, 40, 30 years ago.”

Time is running out: In recent years, multiple reports have identified biodiversity loss as one of the biggest threats facing humanity, alongside—and in conjunction with—climate change. One study published in February determined that total ecosystem collapse is now “inevitable” unless current trends are reversed.

Intensive pesticide use is one of many intersecting factors contributing to the crisis (alongside habitat loss due to agriculture, development, and climate change). Herbicides kill plants and destroy habitats, insecticides kill beneficial insects and deplete and contaminate food sources for larger organisms like birds, and both kinds of chemicals leach into waterways, threatening aquatic organisms.

While the EPA evaluates the basic health and environmental risks of pesticides under the country’s primary pesticide law, it weighs those risks against benefits to farmers and the security of the food supply. Under the Endangered Species Act, the agency is subject to a much stricter mandate to ensure that approving a pesticide for use doesn’t jeopardize the survival of any species on the list. As a result, the evaluations are more thorough and often require the involvement of the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the National Marine Fisheries Service.

And while the goal is to identify serious threats to specific endangered species, experts say when the evaluations do find risks, it’s safe to assume other plants and animals are also being negatively impacted. “It is a good indication there is overall harm,” Donley said. “EPA has been doing a good job of communicating that the mitigations now being put into place are not only going to protect endangered species, but they’ll have the indirect effect of protecting all species in those areas.”

As someone who spends a lot of time suing the agency, Donley is uncharacteristically optimistic about the EPA’s steps forward. However, he and other experts pointed to many factors that limit whether the agency’s plan will effectively protect biodiversity going forward.

The agency is hindered by inadequate funding, limited staff, and a complex evaluation process, and it must also rely on the partner agencies, which have their own limitations. As a result, it may be cutting corners to speed up progress.

Even when officials find pesticides that cause harm, removing them from use is almost never an option. In fact, one of the reasons officials are rushing to fix the process is because courts could walk back the approval of several pesticides if the EPA continues to ignore the law.

“Farmers don’t know if these pesticides will be suddenly taken off the market,” said Jake Li, deputy assistant administrator for pesticide programs for the office of chemical safety and pollution prevention at the EPA. “We could have a court decision any day that says, ‘Well, EPA, you’re in violation of the Endangered Species Act’ . . . and then we just have to start pulling pesticides off the shelf.”

That’s a scenario the EPA wants to avoid, Li said, because farmers need a “diversity of tools” to control weeds and pests. Instead, the EPA’s primary objective is identifying ways to minimize exposure to the chemicals, and many of their solutions rely on getting farmers, and others who apply pesticides, to closely adhere to complicated label instructions with very little—if any—enforcement. Finally, some experts say that even when the EPA does conduct evaluations, the data available is scant and the process can underestimate risks to species.

This web of bureaucratic barriers, paired with a foundational assumption that toxic pesticides are necessary and their risks can be managed with the right practices, means that the EPA’s remarkable push to finally follow the Endangered Species Act is charting a path toward an unremarkable outcome: The agency will mostly ensure the continued use of pesticides found to pose risks, albeit with new protections in place.

Playing Catch-Up on Pesticide Evaluations