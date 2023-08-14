The many modern-day threats to the Alaska Native way of life are well-documented, but nothing offers an inside look into this world quite like My Side of the River . Weaving together personal stories and historical accounts, the debut book from Yup’ik agricultural specialist Elias Kelly explains how the 1971 Congressional Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA)—which extinguished aboriginal rights to hunting and fishing—forever changed Alaska Natives’ ability to feed their families.

Growing up in Pilot Station, a small Native village along the Yukon River, Kelly learned how to hunt, fish, and gather from elders like his uppa (grandfather). He went on to become a Tribal council leader and a fierce advocate for Alaska Native rights in addition to working various jobs for the U.S. Forest Service and Alaska Department of Fish and Game, where he put so-called “Native science” to use alongside Western methodology.

“I think it is time to consider alternative fish and wildlife management methods, such as traditional management principles or the idea of co-management.”

This dichotomy between Native and non-Native approaches to wildlife regulation and conservation runs throughout My Side of the River, from details about Kelly’s own experiences with fish and game troopers to an overview of the historic Katie John case, which bolstered Alaska Native subsistence rights.

Kelly asserts that misguided management efforts by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Alaska Department of Fish and Game—what he says is often referred to as “wildlife micromanagement”—have contributed to the recent historic fisheries collapses and the pervasive Alaska Native food insecurity we’re seeing today.

In his new book, Kelly highlights the importance of subsistence harvests and points to the fact that, in 2000, some Alaska Natives harvested more than 700 pounds of wild foods per person.

“What Natives do is not a choice. Harvesting animals and birds, drying and storing fish is part of establishing our food security,” Kelly writes. “The economic reality of living in Native Alaska, where supermarkets do not exist, means there are few other options.”

And yet, restrictive subsistence regulations have left many Alaska Natives in rural areas no choice but to engage in so-called “poaching” to meet their food security needs.

Civil Eats spoke with Kelly about subsistence rights, Tribal sovereignty, and the importance of a more cooperative approach to fish and wildlife management in Alaska—one that takes into account traditional Native wisdom and values.

You are both a subsistence fisher and a commercial fisher. How are these two intertwined?

Like many Natives, I grew up hunting and fishing with my relatives. I started helping out with commercial fishing when I was 10 years old. We didn’t see a conflict between commercial fishing and subsistence fishing. We usually went commercial fishing and kept some for subsistence needs. Subsistence fishing provided our food security, while commercial fishing provided some income to supplement our food security needs and pay household bills.

For the Lower Yukon, we have more than 600 state limited-entry commercial permits, enabling holders to fish and legally sell their salmon. Pilot Station has 54 commercial fishers. For these families, commercial sales are perhaps their only income.

But unfortunately for the Yukon River, the last commercial fishing took place in 2019 [due to unprecedented low salmon numbers]. To this day, families are still struggling.

What have been the long-term consequences of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act?

One of the major provisions of the act is the extinguishment of Alaska Native aboriginal rights to hunting and fishing. This reinforced the state of Alaska’s claim to management responsibility of all fish and wildlife for personal and commercial use, including subsistence.

In fact, the Alaska Constitution has a clause that outlines that the state will manage all fish and wildlife for sustainable harvests using the management principle of sustained yield. We can only look at our Yukon River and Kuskokwim River salmon numbers to determine whether these management efforts have worked. I think it is time to consider alternative fish and wildlife management methods, such as traditional management principles or the idea of co-management.

How have Native science and Western science historically clashed?

It is not unusual to hear claims that Alaska Natives live in harmony with nature. But the idea of traditional ecological knowledge, or Native knowledge, [is often seen as] archaic compared to the management principles administered by the state and federal agencies. The concept of non-Native science incorporates Western management doctrines and strongly influences our current harvest regulations.

Non-Native fish and game managers use quantitative and qualitative data to [tell] Natives when, where, and how to fish. To support this reasoning, they incorporate this data chronologically, where there is a beginning and an end.