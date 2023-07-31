Threatened by Climate Change, Food Chain Workers Demand Labor Protections

As plumes of smoke from Canada’s wildfires drifted all the way to the southern U.S . in late July, dairy worker Luis Jiménez spoke before nearly a hundred congressional staff members in Washington, D.C.

“We, agricultural workers, face conditions that you cannot even imagine,” he said, advocating for himself and the 21.5 million workers in the food system who are not protected by the farm bill. Jiménez, who co-founded Alianza Agrícola with several other dairy workers, had traveled from New York to attend a congressional briefing hosted by Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), Senator Alex Padilla (D-California), and several advocacy groups.

“We either continue to ignore workers, or we finally step up to the plate and do something historic this year.”

“I believe that farms are the motor for the food chain,” he said, alongside a farmworker who described toiling in Florida’s record-breaking heat, and a meatpacking worker who talked about processing chicken at a grueling speed in Georgia. “I am just asking for what we deserve.”

Food system workers have been left out of the past 18 farm bills stretching back to the 1930s, when the bill was first enacted. The major spending bill was a hallmark of New Deal legislation, and it remains the most significant set of policies impacting the U.S. food system. While the farm bill touches upon nearly every part of that system, it is notorious for steering around labor. Historically, lawmakers have justified this exclusion by claiming that labor issues don’t fall under the authority of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which administers the agriculture and nutrition programs, authorized every five years, in the expansive bill.

Yet advocates and workers want to see that change, as the sweeping bill enters its final months of negotiations. “As far as we know, this is the first time that there has ever been a congressional briefing about labor and the farm bill,” said Navina Khanna, who moderated the panel of food worker speakers and serves as the executive director of the HEAL Alliance. “Everyone here is part of a historic moment.”

The well-attended briefing included staffers from 39 House offices and 22 Senate offices. Advocates and workers pressed lawmakers for protections to address workplace hazards, from line speeds in poultry plants to disaster assistance for farmworkers. The current farm bill expires on September 30, though it is unclear when its next draft will be finalized.

“We either continue to ignore workers, or we finally step up to the plate and do something historic this year,” said Representative Greg Casar (D-Texas) on the agricultural committee, at the briefing. “The farm bill is this incredible opportunity to win justice for everyday people—whether you work in the food industry [or] you eat food, which is all of us. Every single person has a stake in this.”

Safety Net for Food Workers