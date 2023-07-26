A Fight for Salmon Fishing Rights Connects Indigenous Peoples Across the Pacific Ocean

Japan’s northern region was once the distinct domain of the Ainu, who migrated to the islands long before recorded history and settled into numerous kotan, or permanent villages comprised of a few dozen families. Most were located near salmon spawning grounds, giving the fish prominence in shaping Ainu culture and spirituality.

“Salmon is central not just to our cuisine,” says Usa, “but to our identity.”

Japan’s colonization of Hokkaido in the 18th century brought a seismic shift to the Ainu way of life. In addition to aggressive assimilation policies—among them the suppression of language and the outlawing of many customs, including tattooing and ear-piercing—the influx of mainland settlers had profound impacts on Native sustenance and livelihood.

By 1883, as zealous commercial overfishing depleted salmon runs, the Japanese government banned Ainu from catching their own supply. Deprived of their main food source, the Ainu witnessed the collapse of entire kotan, leaving many communities to further erode through urban migration and resettlement in subsequent decades.

Amid rampant discrimination and limited economic opportunities, many Ainu assimilated and dispersed into Japanese society, gravitating largely to Sapporo, Hokkaido’s largest city. In 1979, an official survey counted approximately 24,160 Ainu within the prefecture’s overall population of more than 5 million. Their numbers have since plummeted to nearly 13,120, according to a 2017 poll.

While that figure doesn’t include the estimated 5,000 Ainu who, like Usa, live in other parts of Japan, it reflects only those who self-identify. And because the Japanese census doesn’t track race or ethnic origin, there’s general consensus that the population is far greater.

“Where possible, the vast majority prefer to hide their origins,” Sashima says, despite an explicit national ban on discrimination put into law four years ago.

The Raporo, who trace their kotan to the Tōkachi River basin, currently count nine members in their ranks, a decline from 40 nearly three decades ago. Sashima guesses that there could be as many as 200 Ainu individuals hidden throughout Urahoro, an area once dotted with multiple Tribal settlements. Still, he adds, it’s hard to know for sure—a municipal survey conducted in the mid-1980s resulted in many of the 4,500 residents shooing away poll takers.

In a major testament to resilience, Ainu customs, language, and cultural practices have managed to survive the long history of marginalization. And as activists, including Sashima and Harukor’s Usa, push to reinforce their presence in contemporary Japanese society, they say they’re heartened by the increased public support and visibility.