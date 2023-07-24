Birds With Benefits: How Eagles Are Helping Dairy Farmers in Western Washington

If given the opportunity, a group of bald eagles can clean up a cow carcass in a day. While raptors and farmers in many parts of the world have fraught relationships, many dairy farmers in western Washington state welcome the eagles for the services they provide, according to a new study.

Karen Steensma is a dairy farmer and biologist in Whatcom County, just a few miles south of the border between the United States and Canada. Her family’s dairy, with about 200 milking cows, is one of 78 farms that lie in front of the Cascades, a swath of undulating green fields punctuated by barns, farm stands, and cheese shops.

The area is also teeming with eagles, especially during the winter, when they swarm the fields to snack on salmon that migrate up the Nooksak River and its tributaries to spawn. Steensma’s farm, which has been running since the 1980s, is no exception. As a biologist and appreciator of wildlife in general, she enjoys seeing the raptors perched on high branches and hay bales.

“I’ve lived on this farm for more than 40 years, my husband for nearly his entire life,” Steensma said. “We’ve been happy to witness eagle populations growing from almost non-existent to commonplace. It’s a privilege to be able to see those white heads against the blue sky when they perch in the tops of our trees, have our children grow up waking to the chirping of eagles outside their windows, and know that we’re providing habitat.”

But eagles and other raptors have not always been welcomed by farmers. Those with small livestock or birds, or even cherished barn cats, worry about eagles carrying off animals.

Ethan Duvall, a graduate student in ecology and evolutionary biology at Cornell University, wanted to find out how Washington dairy farmers feel about the eagles that swarm their fields each winter. Duvall published a pair of recent studies on eagles and agriculture in Whatcom County exploring that relationship.

In the first study, Duvall examined how the availability of salmon changed bald eagles’ wintering behavior; he found when fewer salmon were available to eat, bald eagles hung out on dairy farms instead.

Building off that finding, in the latest study, Duvall, Steensma—who is also a biologist at Trinity Western University—and their colleagues spoke with 20 dairy farmers in Whatcom County about their experiences with eagles. The survey revealed that, contrary to some assumptions, having bald eagles perched on your farm can be a good thing.

Eagles scare off pest birds and help clean up carcasses and placenta, the surveyed farmers reported. Farmers in turn provide eagles some supplemental snacks if the salmon are running low and, at a more fundamental level, they provide fields instead of pavement—despite ever-increasing pressures to develop. From these farmers’ perspectives, protecting one helps the other.

“You support the wildlife, and the wildlife support you,” Steensma said.

All the farmers surveyed viewed the eagles as either neutral or a net benefit for the farm. And those who viewed them as a benefit felt strongly about it.

“It has been a challenging issue, for much of human history, having human agriculture co-exist with apex predators,” Duvall said. “So, for us to now take this case study and learn from it, and figure out how we can best share these spaces, is exciting.”

Birds with Benefits