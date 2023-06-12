Bringing Oats Back to American Farms

On a cool, cloudy spring day, Landon Plagge could see hints of what was growing on a 500-acre plot of his Iowa farm.

“Our oats are starting to come up,” he said. “They’re a couple inches tall.” He had already planted a little early corn, experimentally. But he said the ground was still too cold, really, for corn or soybeans. Oats like a cool spring and don’t mind frost, but they do not do well come summer if the temperature gets too hot before harvest.

Plagge farms 4,000 acres in Latimer, Iowa, with his father and uncle, and his oats are a rarity among the nearly endless rows of corn and soybeans in the neighborhood.

Oats once were ubiquitous in Iowa, with 6.5 million acres planted in 1950. But the second half of the 20th century brought myriad changes to Midwest agriculture including the near disappearance of work animals, the separation of livestock from many crop farms, the confinement of chickens and pigs, readily available synthetic nitrogen fertilizer, and federal policy incentives for corn and soybeans that led to significant investment from seed and chemical companies.

Iowa farmer Landon Plagge grows oats and joined a pilot project with Oatly. (Photo credit: Anne Plagge)

It became easier and more profitable to grow only corn and soybeans. By 1980, Iowa had just 1 million acres of oats, and by 2000, just 180,000 acres. Today it’s less than half of that.

Plagge is one of a handful of farmers who have been taking part in an oat-growing pilot program launched in Minnesota and Iowa in 2019. Through the program he gets both technical assistance and some money to plant oats and cover crops.

“I’d like to plant more oats,” Plagge said, “but the market isn’t good enough right now.”

Plagge knows, as generations of farmers did, that oats break up pest and weed cycles and nurture the soil. Diversifying crop rotations also can lead to environmental benefits such as reducing pollution in waterways and decreasing a farm’s greenhouse gas emissions. But oats typically can’t compete with corn and soybeans when it comes to profit.

The ubiquity of oat milk at coffee shops and in grocery stores suggests demand for oats in this country may be having a moment. And shoppers increasingly care about the environmental impact of their food choices, which is propelling some people to advocate for policy changes that could make growing oats more viable.

In the process, though, they’re learning something else that Iowa farmers have long understood: Few elevators or grain mills—the critical link between farms and food companies—are buying oats these days. In recent years, however, as more people and companies have recognized the barriers to growing domestic oats, they’ve also started pushing for changes that could return more to the landscape.

Oat Milk Explosion