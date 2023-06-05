Ed Hunt grew up on a farm in Robeson County, North Carolina, one of four counties that make up the territory of the Lumbee Tribe, of which he and his family are members. As a child, Hunt said he watched his father struggle to get funding. Once, he said, his dad went to a bank ready to put down a 50 percent down payment on 100 acres of land, but the banker wouldn’t give him the loan unless he put up the deed to his house as collateral. “After that slap in the face, he gave up,” Hunt said.

Years later, now farming on his own, Hunt went to his local Farm Credit bank to purchase land. He was turned down because his debt-to-income ratio was too high, he said, despite having good credit and cash on hand.

Hunt partially attributes his family’s struggles to secure capital to systematic racism embedded in the agricultural banking system. Late last year, he was one of about a dozen BIPOC farmers who gathered for a roundtable discussion organized by the HEAL Food Alliance to share stories of discrimination they had faced while seeking farm loans.

Hunt’s family story, he said, illustrates how past discrimination prevented many farmers of color from creating generational wealth that could help their descendants succeed in agriculture today. “If you don’t inherit land, you’re in trouble, you’re not farming,” he said. “So for a person of color, it’s not gonna happen.”

Over the last several years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been attempting to correct a well-documented history of discrimination in lending. After earlier settlements barely scratched the surface in the process of righting historic wrongs, the agency has implemented debt relief programs and an equity commission, and it has worked to resolve heirs’ property challenges that have caused Black farmers to lose land.

“If you don’t inherit land, you’re in trouble, you’re not farming. So for a person of color, it’s not gonna happen.”

But USDA lending doesn’t impact farmers’ lives in the same way it once did. Today, the agency only makes 3 percent of the country’s farm loans, and little attention has been paid to the much larger private banking system, the one that Hunt and many other farmers recognize as a much larger piece of the same puzzle.

“We’ve heard a ton of stories [on discrimination], and we know it’s happening, but there’s no data on it because commercial lenders have never been required to track the demographics of loan applicants,” said Maleeka Manurasada, a national organizer for HEAL Food. “It’s hard to prove anything without the big-picture data.”

One loan source stands out as particularly significant: the nation’s Farm Credit system, which is now the country’s largest farm lender, providing 44 percent of farm loans. While Farm Credit is not a federal entity, it is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), a status that confers tax advantages and better terms as a result of the federal government’s backing. Despite Farm Credit’s growing size and power in agricultural financing, it has largely flown under the public’s radar.

Now, Farm Credit is the focus of growing scrutiny, a result of its opposition to a new rule—referred to as 1071—that would require small business lenders to collect and report detailed demographic data on its borrowers.

Farm Credit’s leadership has been working to get an exemption from the requirements written into the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill. But a coalition of farm and food groups, including HEAL Food Alliance, hope to prevent that from happening.

“We will have a much better sense of where discrimination is happening, how frequently, and to whom,” if Farm Credit lenders are required to report demographics, Manurasada said. “We find it incredibly critical to creating more fair and just lending.”

“Our whole mission is to support agriculture and rural communities. That’s just what we do.”

At the same time, many of those same groups say this is happening alongside a shift, where the Farm Credit system has strayed from its responsibility to support small farms. By number, the majority of the banks’ loans are still $250,000 or less. But more of the overall funds go to large operations, and Farm Credit has emerged as a key funder of operations within the supply chains of the biggest global meatpackers.

To make sure small and beginning farmers are truly benefiting, the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC), which represents a broad coalition of progressive farm and rural organizations, is leading a push to require Farm Credit to grant 15 percent of its profits to benefit underserved farmers and food businesses. The effort is modeled on programs already in place for other government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae.

Farm Credit Council President and CEO Todd Van Hoose called the proposal “misguided” and said it will take money out of farmers’ pockets. “Our whole mission is to support agriculture and rural communities,” he said. “That’s just what we do.”

Depending on what happens over the next year, there could be big changes coming to how Farm Credit supports agriculture, how much the public knows about its processes—and who’s benefiting.

What We Know About Farm Credit’s Lending