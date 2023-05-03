Last week, lawyers at the Environmental Justice Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on behalf of residents of three counties in rural North Carolina.

The complaint includes a number of residents’ detailed descriptions of the ways that chicken farms are affecting their lives. For instance, resident Henry Brewer described living next to mountains of chicken litter—a mixture of feces, urine, sawdust, and other particles—that industrial-scale chicken farms remove from barns and spread on fields.

“Each of the five piles is over eight feet tall. They stand there and start fuming off. The odor is terrible,” Brewer noted in the complaint. “Sometimes it feels like the flies are about to eat us alive—the dogs can’t even live in the yard.”

Over the past two decades, the size of the chicken industry in North Carolina has exploded and now produces close to a billion birds from large confinement operations each year. In 2017, two-thirds of the state’s chickens came from farms that each sold more than half a million birds annually. Research shows waste from those farms pollutes groundwater, local waterways, and the air, leading to health hazards for local residents. And the farms have built in the same counties where concentrated hog production has long harmed the health and well-being of local communities, adding insult to injury for many residents.

The complaint, filed under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, rests on a central fact: While North Carolina’s hog farms must now obtain permits to operate (partially because of a previous Title VI complaint), a loophole in the state environmental agency’s regulations has allowed chicken farms to set up shop without any permitting. As a result, they are now concentrated in counties that are disproportionately home to people of color, many of whom are also low-income. Essentially, the complaint claims, the state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is discriminating against Black, Native, and Latin American residents by failing to regulate the industry.

“Under state law, DEQ has to take into account cumulative impacts that are happening in a particular location,” said Fredrick Ole Ikayo, a legal fellow who worked on the complaint. “But they don’t even know where these poultry facilities are or anything about the way they are polluting the air and water.”

The action holds particular significance because the lawyers filed the complaint during the same month that President Biden issued an executive order further outlining his administration’s “whole-of-government approach to environmental justice.”

“This approach is long overdue, and it should have animated the civil rights work at EPA since its inception,” said Christophe Courchesne, a professor and attorney who worked on the complaint. “Now, given direction from the top, hopefully EPA will act expeditiously on these types of complaints and really push the state agencies that are the subject of these complaints to change their practices in ways that help these communities.”

It’s not the first Title VI civil rights complaint related to industrial animal agriculture filed this year. In January, a coalition of advocacy groups filed a complaint against Delaware’s state environmental agency after it approved the construction of a facility that will convert gases from the breakdown of poultry waste into to natural gas. The groups said the agency failed to consider the impact on the surrounding low-income communities of color, many of whom are immigrants and have limited English proficiency.

In North Carolina, how the EPA responds to the complaint is of particular interest since the current administrator, Michael Regan, was in charge of the very system that is being targeted until 2020.

“The administrator has deep knowledge of the issues in North Carolina and the political challenges that have resulted in DEQ taking the approach that it has,” Courchesne said. “We take him at his word that the federal administration is committed to environmental justice and where there are issues like these identified, that the agency will take action.”

Read More:

Is Rural North Carolina the next Flint?

In North Carolina, New Pollution Allegations Add to Residents’ Woes

The Battle Over Air Quality on Maryland’s Eastern Shore