How Lalo García Went From Farmworker to Celebrity Chef

Mexico’s food system is marked simultaneously by endurance and upheaval. During the centuries that came after the arrival of Spanish colonists, much of the country’s crop diversity was lost as settlers sought to Europeanize the New World. During the 20th century, many Mexicans migrated to the United States to work in grueling and toxic conditions as farmworkers , some through state-sponsored pathways such as the Bracero Program, others by crossing the border and working undocumented. And in the 1990s, NAFTA caused another rupture, flooding the country’s market with cheaply produced corn and feedlot pork from the U.S., in turn pushing small farmers off of land they had cultivated for decades.

Today, a handful of chefs in Mexico City are seeking to revive the country’s genetic diversity and pre-industrial foodways—similar to the way that chefs like Alice Waters and David Tanis reinvented fine dining through farm-to-table ideals and spurred a resurgence of interest in local ingredients and small farms in the U.S.

One of those chefs, Eduardo “Lalo” García of Máximo Bistrot, knows the deleterious effects of industrial, chemical-dependent agriculture firsthand. Born in 1977 in the village of San José de las Pilas, Guanajuato, he grew up laboring alongside his family in fruit and vegetable fields across the U.S. in the years after NAFTA eviscerated Mexico’s rural economy. He later spent his formative years working as a dishwasher and line cook in Atlanta, before being deported to the country of his birth in 2007.

Since that return, he has become one of Mexico City’s most famous chefs. His three restaurants—Máximo Bistrot, Lalo!, and Havre 77—have gained widespread recognition for their distinctive French-Mexican cuisine and their commitment to sourcing local, fresh ingredients—including, most recently, “Best International Restaurant” in Food and Wine’s Global Tastemakers awards.

The new book The Migrant Chef: The Life and Times of Lalo García, by Laura Tillman, uses García’s life story as a lens onto the larger shifts underway in Mexico and the United States’ conjoined food and labor systems. Tillman, whose first book, The Long Shadow of Small Ghosts, is about a Texas death row case, moved to Mexico City in 2014 for her husband’s job as a foreign correspondent and came to García’s story as she looked for a book-length project that stemmed from her love of food.

Civil Eats spoke with Tillman about the political significance of García’s life story, Mexican cuisine’s long history of innovation, and how readers can share in its flavors and creativity from wherever they happen to be.

How did you come to this story?

I’ve always been interested in food and cooking on a personal level. And when you move to Mexico City, food is a big piece of getting to know the city, both in terms of the amazing restaurants but also that you start to pick up on many of the dynamics of the culture and history of Mexico through educating yourself about the food.

Originally, my thought was to write a book about all the people who worked in a restaurant kitchen—using it as a crossroads of Mexican life.

Chef Lalo García crouches in a chinampa, a traditional farming practice first developed by the Aztecs and still in use in Latin America today. (Photo credit: @maximobistrot)

Then I met Lalo and heard his life story, which is pretty dramatic. I realized that his story touched upon a lot of these issues that I was interested in telling through different people’s experiences—he’d been a migrant farm worker, he’d been the dishwasher in a kitchen, he’d been the person on the line. He had all of those different perspectives. He brings a multifaceted point of view.

On top of that, it was a moment in his life when he was interested in telling his story, because it was during the Trump presidential campaign, and there was this “bad hombre” narrative in the news. So, his story had started to feel politically significant in a way that it hadn’t up to that point.

Because of the way his childhood was, reading and writing are pretty labor-intensive for him. He wanted to tell his story, but he wasn’t going to write it himself.

How does the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico appear in García’s life, and in the book?

For the middle half of Lalo’s life, he was in the U.S., and it’s a place he feels very close to. There’s a lot at play in his story in terms of the types of exploitation inherent in the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico. He and his family were migrant farmworkers. He’s been deported multiple times, and he can’t return to the U.S.

But he also has a deep love for the U.S. and its culture. This past Thanksgiving, for instance, he did this huge Thanksgiving meal at this hacienda outside Mexico City. It was the most amazing Thanksgiving I’ve ever experienced—and it was in Mexico. That day means a lot to him, partially because [while he was in the U.S.] it was one of the only days of the year when his family wouldn’t work.

In The Migrant Chef you describe the rise of farm-to-table restaurants in Mexico City, partially inspired by chefs and restaurants in the United States. How did that type of dining come about there?