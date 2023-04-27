Faces of the Farm Bill: Why Rep. Earl Blumenauer Remains Dedicated to Change

What we want to do is cap them and limit them. And we want to make sure that there’s some connection to the land. As I took our presentation around Oregon, talking to ranchers and farmers, people weren’t upset with the notion of having some limitation. The vast majority of farmers and ranchers in Oregon get far fewer subsidies.

“Part of what I am insisting that we look at is, if you really want to impose work requirements and income limits, don’t just focus on poor people and their food. Let’s look at rich farmers.”

Indeed, people who grow what we call food—fruits and vegetables, nuts and berries—don’t get anything at all. [Commodity programs only benefit growers of row crops like corn, soy, and wheat and about 80 percent of crop insurance dollars go to those same crops.] The crop insurance program, which is lavishly subsidized, gets a guaranteed rate of return far above what the market would require. And some of the subsidies go to companies that are foreign. It just defies the imagination why we would go after poor Americans and not have the same standard for rich farmers.

It’s interesting to hear that ranchers and farmers in Oregon are supportive of some limitations. These ideas about limits on commodity and crop insurance payments are typically seen as a political nonstarter in D.C. Why is that?

Well, it’s a nonstarter if people don’t pay attention. Take a national poll and ask, “Should there be some limitations on agricultural subsidy payments?” An overwhelming number of people would say yes. The reason that people don’t pay attention is [they] have not been able to understand.

“Take a national poll and ask, ‘Should there be some limitations on agricultural subsidy payments?’ An overwhelming number of people would say yes.”

I’ve experienced that debating on the floor of the House: I find that many of the proponents [of crop insurance] don’t fully understand the facts or how the programs work. It is deliberately complex so that people can’t follow it. They’re confused, and then they can be misled. You know, I spent an entire cross-country flight several farm bills ago trying to understand the dairy program. A six-hour flight across the country. And all I had after was a headache and very little knowledge. It’s incomprehensible to the average person, and frankly, most people in the agricultural sector are not well-versed.

This is your fifth farm bill as a congressman. How have your priorities changed? Is this Food and Farm Act different compared to the one you put forward in 2017?

My interests have broadened as I understand more about the ins and outs of the various programs and what people need. We start each farm bill cycle working from the ground up, so to speak. It’s not just reintroducing the same legislation. We spend a lot of time talking to environmental groups and farm groups and looking at the needs that develop.

For example, beginning farmers: This is an area that I’m obsessed with. There are young people who want to be involved in food production, and it’s so hard for them to get started. The average farmer is [close to] 60 years of age, and they’re looking at what happens to their land after they’re gone. Not all of them have family members that want to pick up the reins. We’re working to make sure we can ease that transition. We can work with farmers, ranchers, and environmental groups on conservation easements. There are different mechanisms to meet their needs financially and in terms of their legacies.

“What is different now than any of the other farm bills I’ve worked on is that there’s a broader awareness of some of these challenges.”

This is also a very important year in terms of what we’re doing with climate challenges. Agricultural practices are one of the major areas where we can deal with climate change. Climate change is threatening farm life around America. We can [encourage] the use of cover crops and no-till agriculture keeping the carbon in the soil. It’s very important to make it easier for people who want to become [certified] organic. . . to help them transition. These are areas that have come into focus and are a higher priority for me.