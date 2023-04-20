Apple TV’s ‘Extrapolations’ Connects Food, Agriculture, and Climate Change

The finale of the first season of Extrapolations , the scripted, star-studded Apple TV series on climate change is scheduled for tomorrow—the day before Earth Day. Its creator, Scott Z. Burns, is known for writing screenplays for hit movies such as Contagion and the Bourne Ultimatum and for his work producing An Inconvenient Truth, the 2006 film about former Vice President Al Gore’s campaign to educate people about climate change.

Food and agriculture themes appear throughout Extrapolations’ eight episodes, which take place over a 33-year timeline. There’s an espionage-thriller style seed heist in the fifth installment. In a world where the climate conditions force everyone to eat mostly kelp, the final episode centers around a New Year’s Eve dinner where the hosts splurge for real food by spending six months of accrued carbon credits. For those who have followed Burns’ career, the continuing presence of farming and food issues won’t be surprising.

“I do think a lot about humanity’s relationship to food and the inequity we have right now in terms to nutrition.”

Burns was born and raised in Minnesota and worked in advertising—including on the creative team behind the iconic Got Milk? campaign—before entering the film world. He was also the screenwriter behind The Informant!, a dramatic account of the Archer Daniels Midland animal feed additive price-fixing scandal that starred Matt Damon and shed light on many of the complex machinations behind Big Agriculture.

Civil Eats spoke to Burns recently about the new show, the possibility that he will tell more farming-related stories on film, and his read on our collective food future.

Before we jump into the food and ag discussion, do you want to talk about how people have responded to Extrapolations?

Every week, as the show goes on, there’s a different level of response. What’s cool now is people are saying, “Wow, I’m seeing the overall plan here and this is a pretty big story.” It makes me feel really gratified that people are tracking that because that’s how we designed it.

Are you trying to incorporate food and ag themes or events into your writing?

You can tell the story of civilization by talking about when we started lining up rows of the same plant and engaging in monoculture. I do think a lot about humanity’s relationship to food and the inequity we have right now in terms to nutrition. And in regard to climate change, agriculture is the second largest contributor after transportation. There’s also science that suggests that food is getting progressively less nutritious as the climate changes.

You based The Informant! on journalist Kurt Eichenwald’s book. What attracted you to the project?

I first heard about it on This American Life. That the story revolved around food additives and the industrialization of food was part of the allure, but it also had this amazing character in Mark Whitacre at the center.

From biofuel credit crimes to crop insurance fraud to organic fraud, agriculture can be very fertile ground for storytelling. Do you have plans to explore it further in your work?