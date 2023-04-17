A version of this article originally appeared in The Deep Dish, our members-only newsletter. Become a member today and get the next issue directly in your inbox.

After the first of California’s winter storms, Michael Naito went out into his dormant fields to open his water valves, intentionally flooding the land. The fields filled up like a bathtub over the next three days. The water rose until it covered the feet of his leafless pistachio and almond trees, as well as the tangles of barren grape vines. It looked like an ephemeral pond that disappeared over the next few weeks.

“It’s kind of a deep irrigation,” said Naito, who has continued this practice over the past few months, flooding 250 acres of his 600-acre farm in California’s Central Valley.

As the water sinks in, it travels deeper underground to slowly percolate into the underlying aquifer. The practice, called managed agricultural groundwater recharge, probably looks strange to the uninitiated, but it’s seen as an increasingly important task during years with a water surplus in the state.

After a series of very dry years in California, this year 31 atmospheric rivers have brought reams of moisture from the tropics, drenching once-dry basins, capping the Sierra Nevada mountains with snow, and flooding several regions. The state’s water cycle is broken, and it has created a crisis of misplaced water. In addition to an ongoing war over surface water, in which the agriculture industry and conservation community have often been at odds, there’s widespread consensus that the disappearing groundwater has reached crisis level. Wells have run dry, deeper wells have been dug, and the land in many counties is literally sinking after water was rapidly drained from underground aquifers.

That’s why Naito and several other farmers have been intentionally flooding farmland to stow water underground, helping restore underground aquifers.

“It’s going to take years of this, a lot of people putting a lot of water in, until you really start to see the benefits.”

“You’re putting the water on when the plants don’t need it very much,” said Naito. The water stays on the field longer, and it is less prone to evaporation in the winter. He’ll generally flood the sandiest parts of his land, where the water can move quickly downward.

This practice requires the same tools as flood irrigation, an approach that was once practiced by most farmers in California. It’s still the most common form of irrigation globally. “You put the water out and what the plant didn’t use, the majority of it went back into our aquifer,” said Naito. But over the past couple decades, many farmers converted to drip irrigation, giving their crops only the water they need. As a result, very little water returns to the aquifer.

Like many farmers, Naito retired his flood irrigation system, but now it’s back in use for managed recharge in the winter months. As the temperature rises and his trees grow leafy, he’ll typically switch back to drip irrigation. However, this year he is expecting to be able to flood irrigate well into the summer, letting the water fill up for about 24 hours. It’s less water than he used for recharge in the winter months, but still more than typical irrigation.

Overwhelmed with a surplus of water this year, the irrigation district where he farms in Madera County offered water to farmers for very cheap at first, and now for free. Naito was quick to take advantage of the offer, largely motivated by the goal of restoring the health of the aquifer.

He acknowledges that there’s still a long way to go; so far recharge provides just a trickle of a solution, and the Central Valley is still rapidly losing water. “It’s going to take years of this, a lot of people putting a lot of water in, until you really start to see the benefits,” Naito said. While practiced by a handful of farmers in his irrigation district, he’s confident that active groundwater recharge will soon become mainstream. Farmers across the state will join together, he hopes, flooding their orchards every time there’s water to spare.

Restoring a Broken Water Cycle