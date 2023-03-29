California Farmworkers Are Underwater in More Ways Than One

On a recent afternoon, Chepe Cervantes left work in the berry fields of Oxnard, California, early. Caked in mud, his boots and clothes soggy with floodwater, Cervantes had spent hours hunched over, salvaging strawberries from a flooded field, tossing the wet and moldy ones. He didn’t want to leave early, but there simply wasn’t enough work to justify a full day, and his supervisor told him and the rest of the crew to head home at 2 p.m.

For Cervantes, this was a familiar scenario—and one that is all too common in an unusually wet winter for the state. As a result, many of California’s farmworkers struggling to afford rent, groceries, and other necessities.

“People with children who hire a babysitter to watch their kids, they don’t come out ahead only working until two,” Cervantes says through an interpreter.

“The entire month of January we didn’t work. Nobody had any income. I didn’t have any sales.”

Since early January, 11 storms fueled by atmospheric rivers have pounded California, resulting in devastating flooding that has wiped out farmworker communities in the central part of the state. On March 11, the Pajaro River busted through a levee and forced thousands in the farmworker community of Pajaro to evacuate. Many remain in shelters. Then, less than a week later, a levee broke near Allensworth, the first African American farming community in the state, causing more flooding in the basin of the former Tulare Lake.

Rain, wind, and flooding have been widespread across the state that produces a third of the country’s vegetables and two-thirds of its fruit and nuts. Strawberries, greens, and other specialty crops have taken a hit. In the coastal farmland of Monterey County, January storms damaged 15,700 acres of berries, wine grapes, celery, carrots, garlic, and other produce, resulting in a projected loss of $324 million.

Doroteo took this video in Lodi CA where he and his co-workers were trudging through a river of rainwater to prune wine grapesvines. He says: 2023 is the year that it rained too much. #WeFeedYou pic.twitter.com/mSAdYhZn4j — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) March 27, 2023

Javier Zamora, owner of JSM Organics in northern Monterey County, says he lost the crops on 7 of his 27 acres when water blanketed his strawberry fields in January, and the severe weather made it impossible to harvest broccolini, leeks, and other winter vegetables that would’ve secured some income.

“The entire month of January we didn’t work. Nobody had any income. I didn’t have any sales,” he says, adding that come spring and summer those 7 acres of strawberries would’ve brought in up to $300,000 in revenue. “That’s big money for a small-scale farmer like me,” says Zamora. About two months ago, the farmer set up a GoFundMe page calling for donations to help pay his workers who were without wages. “Help me feed them so they can feed us!!” the page reads.

Antonio De Loera-Brust, a communications director with United Farm Workers (UFW), estimates that farmworkers living in flooded areas have lost up to two full months of wages. “This is a real economic catastrophe for workers. Farmworkers in general are already barely making ends meet,” says De Loera-Brust. “They’re living right at the poverty line, living paycheck to paycheck, so losing even a week or two of work is a real financial hardship. Losing a month of work is just devastating.”

Chepe Cervantes in drier times as he picks strawberries in Oxnard, California. (Photo courtesy of Chepe Cervantes)

According to the most recent National Agricultural Workers Survey, California farmworkers earn an average of just over $12 an hour. And De Loera-Brust estimates about half of farmworkers are undocumented and therefore unable to take advantage of unemployment benefits.

Cervantes, a 43-year-old father of four who is originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, says he and his fellow farmworkers hope that, “God willing, it will stop raining.” But even if sunshine returns, flooding risk lingers.

In a late-February online presentation, Daniel Swain, a climate scientist for UCLA and the Nature Conservancy, called the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains “epic” and said parts of the state could wind up matching record high snowpack that was seen in the winter of 1982-1983.

That’s great news for drought relief and California’s meager water supply, Swain said, but if April or May bring heavy warm rains or heat waves, that “could cause major flooding this year because there is so much more snow stored up there than usual.”