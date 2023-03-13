Alaska’s Climate-Driven Fisheries Collapse Is Devastating Indigenous Communities

“Fishing is more than simply having means to fill the pantry with my favorite food,” says U.S. Representative Mary Peltola (D-AK), the first Alaska Native (Yup’ik) in Congress.

Like so many Alaska Natives, Peltola grew up fishing for salmon with her family for subsistence.

“On the Kuskokwim, babies teethe on dried salmon strips,” she said. “People eat salmon just about any way you can think of—dried, smoked, jarred, frozen. It’s heartbreaking to witness the crash of salmon populations in river systems we’ve been able to rely on as long as I can remember.”

So when king crab, snow crab, and Yukon River salmon fisheries all collapsed last year, it hit Peltola’s community, and all Indigenous communities in Alaska, hard. And while these climate-related catastrophes might seem a world away from the Lower 48, they serve as a harrowing harbinger of what’s to come.

“The entire world is connected by oceans, and with more coastline than all the other states combined—more than 46,600 miles—Alaska’s oceans are in many ways America’s oceans,” says Peltola. “Marine ecosystems are the bedrock of our food supply, whether you eat fish or not. But if you do, around 60 percent of seafood harvested in this country comes from Alaska’s waters.”

The trouble started in late 2013, when a massive patch of warm ocean water dubbed “the Blob” developed in the Gulf of Alaska, increasing sea surface temperatures by as much as 7° F. Within two years, it had enveloped the entire West Coast, stretching more than 4 million square kilometers from Alaska to Mexico before ultimately splitting into three distinct masses.

The impacts to Alaska’s fisheries were colossal. Toxic algae blooms formed. Krill populations plummeted, causing ripple effects for pollock and other fish dependent on this food source. Gulf of Alaska pink salmon and Pacific cod fisheries collapsed, with cod biomass down 79 percent from 2013 to 2017. Fish migration patterns changed, with some shifting hundreds of miles north while uncharacteristic warm-water species, like skipjack tuna, moved into Alaskan waters. All the upheaval is being felt by the state’s residents, who rely on this work and indeed this food for their livelihoods.

But like so many climate emergencies, the consequences have been far from straightforward. Where some species suffered, others have thrived. For example, Bristol Bay sockeye salmon production has recently hit record highs, helping keep the state’s fisheries afloat during a time of massive disruption.

While for climate scientists and fisheries managers, the ongoing effects are hard to predict—they are poised to forever change Alaska’s foodways, industries, and way of life.

Disruptions and Their Impacts