Health Concerns Grow as Oklahoma Farmers Fertilize Cropland with Treated Sewage

The flies and health problems that now plague Leslie Stewart materialized as soon as her neighbor started spreading sewage sludge as fertilizer across his 160-acre farm several years ago.

“A lot of elderly and disabled people are in the same boat,” Stewart said. “There’s no way we can afford to move. We’re stuck.”

The sewage sludge stench “knocks me to the floor, and I feel like a prisoner in my own home,” said Stewart, 53, who receives disability payments and was already on oxygen from existing health problems when the stench arrived. Moving would be prohibitively expensive, she added.

Flies consistently swarm the 5-acre farm where she has raised goats for 18 years. Within weeks, the goats started getting sick, Stewart said. Soon after, 12 of the 36 died. She blames the flies crawling the goats’ feed, and the pests also began entering her home however they could—through tiny cracks in the building, through her stove vent.

Stewart is just one of a number of rural Oklahomans who say sludge spread as fertilizer is putting their health at risk, destroying their quality of life, and contaminating drinking water, livestock, and crops with toxic PFAS and other dangerous chemicals.

Sludge is what’s left over when water is separated from human and industrial waste sent into the nation’s sewer systems. Also called biosolids, it is a semi-solid, toxic mix of human and industrial waste that’s also rich in nutrients like nitrogen. In recent decades, wastewater treatment plants have given it away to farmers for no cost as a cheap alternative to fertilizer.

The sludge in the region is largely produced by Oklahoma City’s wastewater treatment facility.

Recent independent testing of the region’s sludge detected hundreds of toxins, found elevated levels of some of those chemicals in the organs of local deer, and detected regions where large amounts of sludge have been spread leaving residents at greater risk of a range of health problems.

Local residents who spoke with Civil Eats say they have pleaded with state leaders for help, but a bill to ban the practice died in the state legislature in the last session, and environmental officials have not taken meaningful action to address the issues.

The waste management industry and most state regulators maintain the substance is safe and they have downplayed concerns that industrial chemicals packed in sludge may contaminate food and water. In a statement, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said it follows federal guidance for sludge and stressed that the practice “is permissible under federal law.”

The Oklahoma farmers Civil Eats reached out to didn’t respond to requests for comment, but opponents say they hear versions of the same arguments: Farmers believe they have the right to do what they want on their land, and it saves them money. The practice is also lucrative for the waste management industry and saves money for municipalities that would otherwise have to dispose of toxic sludge in specialized landfills.

For now, the substance continues to be spread on farmland, and Oklahoma is just one of a growing number of flashpoints in a national sludge debate that’s pitting public health against the financial interest of the waste management industry, state governments, and the agricultural industry.

When Stewart approached her neighbor about her dead goats and showed him pictures of the flies swarming her home, the farmer told her he didn’t have a choice but to spread sludge because fertilizer is “too expensive.”

“It’s a no-win situation for me,” said Stewart. “And I can’t put a bubble over my property because of his negligence.”

‘Unlike Anything You Have Ever Smelled’