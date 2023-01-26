These Chicago Urban Farmers Are Growing Local Food in the Wake of Steel Industry Pollution

The steel mills on the Southeast side of Chicago were once an economic engine that allowed workers to put food on the table for their families. But that financial security came at a cost. In its wake, the industry has left asthmatic children, brownfields, and slag-filled marshes.

In the face of those environmental injustices, Chicago’s Southeast side community has come together to create green spaces that educate and feed residents and serve as meeting points. With the help of organizations like Advocates for Urban Agriculture (AUA), community-focused environmental nonprofits like Urban Growers Collective (UGC) are spearheading efforts to make green spaces more just and equitable in areas that have been historically divested by the city—and reverse the harm that has been done to the land and its residents. UGC runs the South Chicago Farm, an urban farm in the Southeast that offers farm-fresh food while engaging the community and teaching farm skills. A mile short of the Indiana border and across the street from Steelworkers Park (formerly part of the U.S. Steel Complex), the farm sits within Clara Schaffer Park, which opened in 2015 as a 14-acre public space.

Photo by Paul Gordon

Occupying half of the park, the farm is outfitted with greenhouses, a community garden, a burgeoning orchard, rows of plant beds, and goats. The garden produces thousands of pounds of fresh food which are distributed to the community by a mobile farmers’ market, a converted bus that acts as a “produce aisle on wheels,” traveling to under-served communities and setting up shop near frequented neighborhood locations like schools, health clinics, and community centers. Like urban farms elsewhere in the U.S.—in Pittsburgh, Oakland, D.C . , and NYC—the farm is stepping up to serve the unmet needs of its community. “Green spaces are places for us to gather and build community,” says Bea Fry, AUA’s development and strategic partnership steward. “It is a place to convene, just chat it up with one another, and discuss community issues.” Working both at the city level and in the Chicago region, the group works to support urban farmers and the policies that make their work possible. At the root of it, says Fry, AUA’s work is to reimagine what it means to be in relation to nature and one another. “The things we put in our body, whether it be the air that the trees produce, the food that we are growing—these green spaces and farms directly nourish ourselves, our families, and community members,” Fry says. “We have the opportunity, and we are already creating something renewed.” Today, the South Chicago Farm runs like a well-oiled machine, fueled by community members, farmworkers, and volunteers attending to the crops. But to truly understand how remarkable—and needed—the South Chicago farm is, one needs to understand how destroyed the land there was just a few decades ago. A Polluted History

For over a century, Chicago was the industrial powerhouse of the Midwest. Railroads found a central axis in the city, and heavy industry flourished.

The Southeast side of Chicago saw an outburst of steel production during World War II. At one point, its manufacturing plants accounted for ​​20 percent of all steel made in the U.S. and 10 percent globally.

A February 1954 front-page headline from the Daily Calumet. (Historical photo)

Steel is a dirty industry that produces a lot of pollution from fuel needed to heat up the metal. The Southeast side of Chicago was an attractive spot for steel because of its large labor force, its access to the Calumet River and Lake Michigan, and its wetland ecosystems, which provided an easy place to dump waste. “We are left with the bodily remnants of harm caused by the city and industry. With green spaces, we are trying to create alternatives and a healthy future.” “The Southeast side was a really marshy area, and it was looked upon as a challenge to overcome,” says Rod Sellers, director of the Southeast Chicago Historical Museum. Entire lakes and wetlands were filled in with solid waste and slag, the stony waste matter that is separated during the steel refining process, up to 60 feet deep. And while slag itself is inert, it can contain cyanide, arsenic, and a host of toxic heavy metals. Since the peak of steel production in the ’50s and ’60s, the mills saw a steady decline. Many factories were abandoned and became vacant lots, and new polluting industries replaced closed factories as the city of Chicago maintained its permissive zoning laws.

Inside the Southeast Chicago Historical Museum. (Photo by Paul Gordon)