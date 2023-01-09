Farmers Embrace the Growing Domestic Spice Trade

When Krissy Scommegna took a job at the Boonville Hotel & Restaurant in Anderson Valley, California, she spent a few months helping the innkeepers, bartending and waiting tables, basically doing whatever was needed, before working her way into the kitchen. There, she learned how to cook, paying special attention to how the chefs sourced their ingredients.

“We sourced as much local food as possible. Along with the garden we had at the hotel, we bought from farmers in the valley,” Scommegna says. “I thought—if we’re doing this for the produce, why doesn’t it extend to our spices?” Spices have long been in an overlooked corner of the local food movement. In some cases, that’s because customers don’t know to look for local spices. In others, it’s because many spices thrive in more tropical, subtropical, or generally more specific ecosystems, which are uncommon in most of the United States. “I thought—if we’re doing this for the produce, why doesn’t it extend to our spices?” “There are many common spices for which the climate in the U.S. is not conducive to commercial production, as tropical conditions are required, including black pepper, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, cloves, et cetera,” said Laura Shumow, executive director of the American Spice Trade Association. “Although it may be possible to grow small quantities of these crops with a lot of care, the environment is simply not suited to growing sufficient quantities to meet the U.S. commercial demand.” Yet, growers like Scommenga, and others across the U.S. see promise in producing even small amounts of spices. Some do it to help diversify their income streams, while others believe that as consumers become increasingly aware of how their food is grown and produced, they will seek out local spices they can trace back to their origins.

Photo courtesy of Boonville Barn Collective.

Most of the world’s spices are grown on smallholder farms, where farmers sell their entire harvest to a middleman who sells the spices to another middleman and so on, until eventually, they make it a large spice brand. Along the way, traceability is often lost. (This is something that companies like Diaspora Co. and Burlap & Barrel are trying to combat with their single sourcing, which also benefits small farmers.) “When you’re buying directly from a farm in California, it will most likely be more fresh than something you’ve gotten somewhere else, because it hasn’t had to sit in a shipping container to get to the U.S.,” said Scommegna. At the time Scommegna started working at the Boonville Hotel, they were sourcing much of their chili powders, like Piment d’Espelette, from the Basque region of France. Knowing that they have a similar climate, Scommenga figured she might as well try growing and producing chili powder. Over the past decade, Scommegna has turned that experiment into the thriving spice company, Boonville Barn Collective, which produces Piment d’Ville (their version of Piment d’Espelette) on a seven-acre farm in a Northern California valley. Boonville Barn Collective has become one of the biggest sources of Piment d’Espelette-style chili powder outside the Basque region. It’s one of a number of farms in the U.S., including Old Friends Farm in Massachusetts, Peace and Plenty Farm in California, Calabash Gardens in Vermont, Anjali’s Cup in Hawaii, and Southern Escape Vanilla in Florida, showing that the spice trade isn’t just international. A Small-Scale Specialty Crop

According to the American Spice Trade Association, most dried herbs and spices used in the commercial spice industry are imported, with only a minor fraction sold directly to consumers cooking at home.

“It is important to recognize that the vast majority of spices are used as ingredients in either restaurant or food-service dishes or in packaged food products. The spices used in these dishes are instrumental to flavor, the overall percentage of spices used in a finished food product is typically very small,” said Shumow. “As such, I suspect that companies wishing to market that their spices are derived from the U.S. may find the greatest demand in the direct-to-consumer market.” Small farms like Boonville—or even the 30-acre Old Friends Farm in Amherst, Massachusetts—are generally not a part of the spice conversation, as it tends to revolve around bigger brands that import. Yet spices can be an important crop for the right type of farmer. Casey Steinberg, co-owner of Old Friends Farm, started growing turmeric in her house as an experiment more than 10 years ago and has since turned it into a small, mainstay crop. “Most of it is sold fresh, but we process some of it into a flavored honey, and some gets dried for spice blends,” Steinberg said. “It’s a very specialty crop, but our goal isn’t exponential growth; it’s doing a small amount really well.”

Turmeric harvest at Old Friends Farm. (Photo courtesy of Old Friends Farm)