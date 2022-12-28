The Year in Civil Eats Investigations, 2022

Civil Eats has long dug deep on inequities for workers and probed the worrisome ways in which financial speculation and toxics can intermingle with agricultural landscapes. And this year we chose to invest in reporting that took a more enterprising approach to these issues. From farmland loss due to silica mining to investor interest in Colorado water , our reporters found the front end of troublesome trends. And whether exploring unionization or the lack of federal protections for farmworkers , worker-centric stories highlighted the concerns of workers across food and farming.

We see great promise in this approach to leading the news. Sometimes the simple question of asking “why?” raises the awareness that spurs corrective action. That’s why we plan to continue following these issues and others. And why this year’s investigative reporting has laid the foundation for the impactful follow-up reporting that we’re planning for 2023. Below find a recap of our year investigating the food system.

When Seeds Become Toxic Waste

Agrichemical companies won’t say how they’re disposing of seeds coated with hazardous pesticides, and the EPA isn’t tracking it.

Inside the Effort to Unionize Square Roots, Kimbal Musk’s Vertical Farming Company

A small team of urban farmers is trying to unionize in Brooklyn, hoping to increase their voice in the workplace. But if union drives at other Musk-led companies are any indication, they face an uphill battle.

From Farmland to Frac Sand

In the Midwest, fertile soil is being excavated in pursuit of fossil fuels, while communities suffer.

As Drought Hits Farms, Investors Lay Claim to Colorado Water

The debate over how to treat water—as a public resource or an investment tool—is escalating as climate change accelerates the water crisis in the West.