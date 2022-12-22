Our Best Climate Reporting of 2022

We continue to see the real-time impacts of the climate crisis play out across the food system, in the U.S. and around the world. Droughts, wildfires, diseases affecting animals and crops alike, heatwaves, and much more all took a toll on the food system and the people who work within it. Through it all we continued to report on the many ways that climate change is reshaping what we produce and how—and where—we produce it.

Among our most notable climate-related stories this year are a number focused on the hidden and not-so-hidden challenges, of dust and ethanol, as well as the ways that companies and industries most responsible for emissions are evading scrutiny and using accounting tricks to downplay their impacts. And as always, we spotlighted the solutions at work, including the landmark climate bill passed by Democrats in Washington, D.C., a looming biochar boom, the rise of regenerative grazing practices, climate-adapted crops, and much more. Below are some of our most important climate stories of 2022.

Dust Is a Growing Problem. What Role Does Farmland Play?

With a growing set of tools, scientists are digging into questions about the links between modern agriculture, drought, and rising incidents of dust storms and respiratory illness.

How Corn Ethanol for Biofuel Fed Climate Change

The Renewable Fuel Standard promised to pay farmers to fight climate change and boost U.S. energy independence. Instead, a new five-year study of its impact on land use suggests it led to increased fertilizer use, water pollution, and likely at least 24 percent more emissions than gasoline.

The Field Report: A New UN Climate Report Paints a Stark Picture for Food Systems, but Solutions Exist

The latest IPCC climate report notes that rapid, transformational change to food systems is necessary and possible, but countries are not doing enough—yet.

How the Largest Global Meat and Dairy Companies Evade Climate Scrutiny

Professor Jennifer Jacquet examined the top 35 meat and dairy companies—which together, account for a large percentage of greenhouse gas emissions—and found that half aren’t even measuring their impact.



A Regenerative Grazing Revolution Is Taking Root in the Mid-Atlantic

Farmers are scaling up the practice in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and beyond—and it could simultaneously help clean up the Chesapeake Bay, mitigate climate change, and save small family farms.

The Field Report: New UN Climate Report Urges Food Systems Solutions—Before It’s Too Late

The latest report from the IPCC notes that, while eliminating fossil fuels is the first priority, land- and diet-based solutions could provide a quarter of world’s urgently needed emissions cuts.

What the Insect Crisis Means for Food, Farming—and Humanity

Journalist and author Oliver Milman discusses the findings of his new book, how declining pollinator populations could harm vulnerable communities, and the most promising solutions.