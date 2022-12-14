Catholics Used to Forgo Meat on Fridays. Could Bringing the Practice Back Help the Climate?

Growing up in rural Kansas, surrounded by farms, Henry Glynn often sat down to beef for dinner. At potlucks hosted by his local Catholic church, parishioners reliably reached for pigs in a blanket and big bowls of beef chili. “Meat was just part of eating in my hometown,” Glynn recalls.

Then, two years ago, the senior at Creighton University in Omaha was looking for something to sacrifice for Lent and decided on a whim to give up meat, not just on Fridays as all Catholics are called to do in the stretch between Ash Wednesday and Easter, but for the entire 40 days. He was surprised to find that it wasn’t hard. And once he learned about the climate benefits of his choice, he decided to stay away for good. “I don’t buy meat for myself at all,” he says. “This industry is responsible for so many emissions.”

Nearly 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions stem from our current global food system, with meat and dairy production largely to blame. Like many of his Gen-Z peers, Glynn is deeply worried about the climate crisis and wants swift action that will curb greenhouse gas emissions quickly. He believes 50 million U.S. Catholics (about one-fifth of the American population) could help if they returned to forgoing meat on Fridays, an act rooted in religious observance that was abandoned by most Catholics in the U.S. more than 50 years ago.

“I would love to see a church that looks at its environmental mission in a concrete way.”

New research supports Glynn’s take. Earlier this year, researchers at the University of Cambridge released a study that measured the environmental impact of meatless Fridays in the United Kingdom. In 2011, Catholic bishops in England and Wales revived the practice of abstaining from meat on Fridays year-around for spiritual reasons. The study, which is awaiting peer review, found that while only about a quarter of the region’s 4 million Catholics obeyed the church’s edict, that relatively small shift still likely resulted in an estimated reduction of 55,000 tons of carbon annually. Researchers equate that to 82,000 fewer people flying round-trip from London to New York over the course of a year.

Shaun Larcom, a professor of law, economics, and institutions at the University of Cambridge and the study’s lead author, says if Catholics in the U.S. adopted year-around meatless Fridays, the reduction in emissions could be as much as 20 times greater. While Catholics are a minority in England and Wales, the 62 million U.S. Catholics make up the country’s largest single religious institution. “Americans also consume a bit more meat than people in the U.K.,” adds Larcom.

Glynn believes meatless Fridays are the “babiest of baby steps” Catholics can take to lessen their carbon footprints. But he’s also keenly aware that American Catholic leadership has largely ignored climate change, despite an increasing number of the church’s members living in the Southern half of the U.S., where the population is at a heightened risk of experiencing climate-fueled natural disasters like droughts, floods, and hurricanes. “It’s like, ‘We don’t know about it; it’s not our thing; why would we talk about it at Sunday mass?’” he says. “I would love to see a church that looks at its environmental mission in a concrete way.”

Meatless Friday: An Ancient Act