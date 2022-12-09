In ‘Raw Deal,’ A Reporter Reveals the Dirty Underbelly of the Meat Industry

Back when she was working the “ billionaire beat ” for Forbes, financial journalist Chloe Sorvino scheduled an exciting reporting trip: Not only had she managed to find a “new” billionaire to cover, but she had also managed to convince him to agree to an unprecedented interview.

That billionaire was Henry Davis, the third-generation owner of Greater Omaha Packing—the fifth largest beef producer in the U.S. and Sorvino’s slaughterhouse tour, tomahawk steak dinner, and interview with Davis gave her a glimpse of the sheer wealth and power that exists among the largest players in the meat industry. The trip also marked the beginning of her journey to trace exactly how that power has grown and consolidated in recent years, and the impact it has had on both sides of the supply chain.

“The top four beef companies have 80 to 85 percent control over the industry. I remember thinking through how Greater Omaha—the next on the list—has a way smaller amount, but still had $1.5 billion in revenue at the time,” said Sorvino. “That reporting trip was a big moment for me in realizing just how massive the consolidation of wealth and power in the meat industry was, and how much more there was to uncover.”

Five years later, Sorvino’s first book, Raw Deal: Hidden Corruption, Corporate Greed, and the Fight For the Future of Meat, documents in great detail the tactics deployed by the U.S.’ largest meat companies to consolidate their respective markets and maintain power.

In Raw Deal, Sorvino asks a wide range of experts how much longer the increasingly fragile and consolidated meat supply chain can withstand the pressures of climate change. Looking forward, she argues that the money being invested into securing the future of food is focused on continuing to accumulate power among the wealthy at the expense of more equitable solutions, such as universal food access.

Civil Eats spoke with Sorvino recently about why she thinks more consumers should be paying more attention to consolidation in the meat industry, the investor rush to fund alternative proteins, and the starting points for systemic change.

Why did you call the book Raw Deal?

On every level of the system at this point—farmers, workers, eaters—we are all getting a raw deal. There are trade-offs on every level and there are so many different problems involved with how meat is produced. It’s also a call to the alternative protein challengers that I discuss. I think they’re trying to do great stuff, but they’re still burning [through] a lot of money. You’re not going to get entrepreneurial change driven by the people who already had access to the capital to begin with. “Raw Deal” felt fitting to encompass all of that.

Who is the audience for this book? What are you hoping they take away?

I wrote it with the intention of having the finance community, bankers, loan officers, farmers, executives, and middle managers at these meatpackers to read it, and hopefully drive change within their own workplaces.

I am one of the few people that a lot of these billionaires speak to. In 2020, I was hearing meat billionaires saying that when it’s raining gold outside, they’re walking around with buckets. At the same time, I was reading the IPCC reports, and I’m seeing the horrific impacts of drought and extreme weather, extreme heat, and workers being impacted.

I want people to understand that the meat industry has to change, and that there needs to be a complete repurposing of how these companies do business. Not just because of how problematic it is, but also because climate change is going to upend their businesses.

What is the relationship between consolidation of power in the meat industry and supply chain vulnerability?