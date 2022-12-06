Is This Biochar’s Big, Carbon-Rich Moment?

But Hendricks and others say the hype around biochar as a climate silver bullet has sometimes led to the opposite effect: Many farmers and scientists discount it entirely. “Please don’t let the idea get out there that there are fanatics that think char is going to save the world,” he said. “We want it to take its place as a tool. It’s great, long-term, practically permanent structural soil improvement.”

Especially in drought-prone areas, there is strong evidence that biochar can improve how much water soils hold, said Deborah Page-Dumroese, who has been studying the practice for 12 years as part of her research on forest resilience in Colorado. And given the intensity and length of recent droughts in the West, the impacts they’re already having on agriculture, and the fact that the trend is likely to continue, that’s no small thing.

“We’re also pretty confident that forest-made biochar could be used in places like feedlots to absorb manure and contaminants in the manure,” she said, “and that biochar can improve the forage capabilities of pastureland.”

Interest in those agricultural uses appears to be picking up steam. In September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) named the U.S. Biochar Initiative (USBI) is a partner in a $30 million effort to lower the carbon footprint of beef.

As for biochar’s ability to draw more carbon into the ground, studies have shown that it remained stable in the Terra Preta soils of the Amazon basin for thousands of years. But the fact that the carbon can stay stable for that length of time doesn’t mean it will.

How long it stays in place depends on the size of the particles and the texture of the soil, Page-Dumroese said. Farm practices like tillage might disturb it, too. And because the particles hold onto nitrogen, there is a limit to how much can be applied to the soil before the biochar competes with the plants for nutrients.

In the latest report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the expert authors used the word biochar 188 times and conclude that it “has significant mitigation.” Project Drawdown estimates that widespread use of biochar as a soil amendment could reduce global emissions by between 1.3 and 3 gigatons of CO2 equivalent per year by 2050, which is slightly more significant than the potential impact of scaling up ocean power and slightly less than increasing the number of hybrid cars on the road by around 20 fold.