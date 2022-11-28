 Young Farmers Are Growing Food for Climate Action and Racial Justice | Civil Eats
Civil Eats
X
Civil Eats logo
Iriel Edwards working on the farm. (Photo courtesy of Iriel Edwards)

Young Farmers Are Growing Food for Climate Action and Racial Justice

The latest National Young Farmers Survey found that farmers continue to lack the support they need to succeed, despite the vital role they will play in the years to come.

By

November 28, 2022

A version of this article originally appeared in the October issue of the Deep Dish, our monthly newsletter for members. Become a member today to receive the next issue.

As a teenager, Iriel Edwards couldn’t wait to get out of rural Louisiana. But while studying entomology at Cornell University in New York, her path began to change, curving unexpectedly back toward home.

Edwards woke up most days terrified of what her future would look like as the climate crisis intensified. She also learned about the devastating rates of Black land loss and food insecurity in the rural South. She worked in a greenhouse on a project that investigated rice varieties brought from West Africa by enslaved people. Then one day in the library, she discovered Leah Penniman’s book, Farming While Black. “I had never even visualized that possibility for me before then,” she said.

Now, she adds, “farming feels like a practical, tangible thing that somebody can do to make change here and now.” Edwards, 24, works for Jubilee Justice, where she manages a 5-acre farm in Alexandria, Louisiana, on land that was once a plantation. There, her team of Black farmers just wrapped up its third trial season of growing rice using a climate-friendly system called the System of Rice Intensification, or SRI. The organization’s mill will come online before the end of the year, enabling them to begin selling the grain. At the same time, she has started to grow vegetables on her own plot of land with a partner who grows mushrooms.

“Farming feels like a practical, tangible thing that somebody can do to make change here and now.”

According to the results of the National Young Farmers Coalition’s 2022 survey, many of Edwards’ peers share her motivations. Of the 4,300-plus farmers under age 40 who responded, 83 percent said that environmental conservation was one of their primary motivations for farming; meanwhile, 29 percent of all farmers, 54 percent of BIPOC farmers, and 74 percent of Black farmers surveyed ranked anti-racism work among their primary motivations.

The survey also shows that little has improved for young farmers in the last five years, as a significant percentage of respondents reported facing the same challenges to success they identified back in 2017. They’re still struggling to access capital and to manage high healthcare, housing, and production costs. Student debt is still an issue but doesn’t rank as highly as before, likely because most people have paused their payments during the pandemic.

And if President Biden’s plan for partial debt relief is implemented soon, many farmers are likely to benefit, said Carolina Mueller, the rancher and coalition manager who worked closely on the survey.

newsmatch banner 2022

However, the challenge once again topping the list is finding and affording land—and over the past five years, it has likely gotten worse, Mueller said. Early in the pandemic, wealthy buyers flooded rural areas, driving land values up. At the same time, foreign investors, billionaires, and corporations have also been buying up farmland at high rates. “It’s overwhelming how much of a challenge accessing land is for young farmers,” she said.

“Young farmers are politically and socially driven . . . they want to solve the world’s issues and they have the energy to do it. [The government should] support people who are ready to do that work.”

Edwards says land is fortunately still affordable in Central Louisiana. Even so, she is now one of 100 land advocacy fellows spread out all over the country advocating for local and national policies that will guarantee equitable access to land for the next generation of farmers. And she has witnessed the impact of Black land loss in her work with Jubilee Justice: In working with Black farmers, she has been made aware that, “there are not very many of us.”

Like close to three-quarters of the farmers surveyed, Edwards has also witnessed the impacts of climate change as she plants and harvests. As older farmers age out and farming gets more difficult due to weather extremes, she said, supporting young farmers will become even more critical.

We’ll bring the news to you.

Get the weekly Civil Eats newsletter, delivered to your inbox.

Sign up today
Sign up today

“Young farmers are politically and socially driven, they’re environmentally conscious, they want to engage with their community, they want to solve the world’s issues—and they have the energy to do it,” Edwards said. “Instead of allowing for barriers to persist . . . [the government should] support people who are ready to do that work.”

Today’s food system is complex.

Invest in nonprofit journalism that tells the whole story.

Become a member
Become a member

Lisa Held is Civil Eats’ senior staff reporter. Since 2015, she has reported on agriculture and the food system with an eye toward sustainability, equality, and health, and her stories have appeared in publications including The Guardian, The Washington Post, and Mother Jones. In the past, she covered health and wellness and was an editor at Well+Good. She is based in Baltimore and has a master's degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism. Read more >

Like the story?
Join the conversation.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Read more about

Related

More from

Farming

Gaby Zlotkowsky on a boat holding a basket of oysters. (Photo credit: Capshore Photography)

A Young Oyster Farmer Carrying on the Family Business

By

November 28, 2022

Michael

Young People Working for Food Justice in North Carolina

By

November 23, 2022

Young climate activist Ollie Perrault holding a chicken. (Photo courtesy of Ollie Perrault)

This Young Climate Activist Has Her Hands in the Soil and Her Eyes on the Future

By

November 21, 2022

A happy and healthy-looking worker in a clean and well-lit dairy. Photo credit: Vera Chang.

Absent Federal Oversight of Animal Agriculture Safety, States and Others Step Up for Change

By

November 18, 2022

Featured

Lucas Raymond holding a halibut. (Photo courtesy of the New England Young Fishermen's Alliance)

Young Fishermen Are Struggling to Stay Afloat

By

November 23, 2022

Commercial fisherman Lucas Raymond is one of many in an industry facing a worker shortage, with too few young fishermen coming in to replace the aging workforce.

A Young Oyster Farmer Carrying on the Family Business

By

November 28, 2022

Gaby Zlotkowsky on a boat holding a basket of oysters. (Photo credit: Capshore Photography)

This Mother-Daughter Team Is Sharing Food Traditions from the Ho-Chunk Nation

By

November 22, 2022

Elena Terry, (left) and Zoe Fess smile after showcasing Seedy SassSquash, a signature family dish, during the Smithsonian’s

Young Fishermen Are Struggling to Stay Afloat

By

November 23, 2022

Lucas Raymond holding a halibut. (Photo courtesy of the New England Young Fishermen's Alliance)

Young People Working for Food Justice in North Carolina

By

November 23, 2022

Michael

Popular

Young People Are Feeding the Effort to Unionize Food Service Workers

By

November 21, 2022

Starbucks employees and union organizers protest outside Starbucks headquarters in fall 2022. (Photo courtesy of Fern Potter)

Tyson Says Its Nurses Help Workers. Critics Charge They Stymie OSHA.

By

November 17, 2022

An anonymous worker, 48, from Guatemala, has worked at the Tyson in Green Forest, Arkansas, for 20 years. She needs carpal tunnel surgery in both arms, and Tyson doctors have confirmed that she needs it. However, Tyson has told her the company will not cover the cost of the surgery. Her husband, also a Tyson worker, died of COVID in 2020. (Photo by Jacky Muniello for Civil Eats)

Biogas Expansion May Compound Worker Risks

By

November 16, 2022

An overhead view of an anaerobic digester pond next to animal barns and a cornfield. (Photo credit: Maas Energy)

‘I Was Coughing So Hard I Would Throw Up’

By

November 15, 2022

An animal-ag worker carries two piglets in a CAFO.