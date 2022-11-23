 Young People Working for Food Justice in North Carolina | Civil Eats
Civil Eats
X
Civil Eats logo

Young People Working for Food Justice in North Carolina

An update on a plan to convert an abandoned correctional facility into a working farm and education center—and the network of youth-led food justice organizations that helps support the work.

By

November 23, 2022

Michael

Michael “Fluffy” Adyson Strickland and Jayden Jacobs feed Vanilla Bean, an orphaned cow the Growing Change team adopted this fall. (Photo credit: Growing Change)

A version of this article originally appeared in the October issue of the Deep Dish, our monthly newsletter for members. Become a member today to receive the next issue.

Over a few weeks this fall, the youth involved in the Growing Change program have adopted two orphaned cows: One was born in the driving rain of Hurricane Ian and got so wet her mother did not recognize her scent; the other was a rejected twin. The young men, who are part of a project to flip a decommissioned North Carolina prison into a sustainable farm, are bottle-feeding the two animals and plan to introduce them into the farm’s multi-species grazing system soon.

“There should be a term beyond humanely raised,” says Noran Sanford, Growing Change’s founder and executive director, for the love and care the boys are giving the animals.

Seven 14- and 15-year-olds, all on the edge of the criminal justice system, comprise the current group helping convert the Scotland Correctional Facility, abandoned since 2001, into a working farm and education center. (We first reported on the effort in 2020.)

Growing Change is one of seven youth-led food justice organizations across North Carolina that make up the Food Youth Initiative (FYI), a project of NC State University. Other FYI groups include Transplanting Traditions, a community farm led by Karen refugees from Myanmar, PJC Poder Juvenile Campesino, a farmworker youth council affiliated with NC FIELD, and Pupusas for Education, a nonprofit that provides higher education scholarships to undocumented and DACAmented students.

“Youth are going up against the tide all the time,” says FYI’s youth food systems coordinator Bevelyn Ukah. “On the other hand, youth are the best, the most provocative storytellers in the world. In that sense, they’re well positioned and our greatest hope. Not because, ‘Oh my gosh, youth are the future,’ but because of their levels of willingness and courage to push against the status quo.”

The pandemic presented FYI with great challenges: For a couple years, the organization was not able to carry out its central work of convening youth to learn, share ideas, and build off each other’s energy. But the group is finding its footing once again, Ukah says.

newsmatch banner 2022

“[Young people are] well-positioned and our greatest hope. Not because, ‘Oh my gosh, youth are the future,’ but because of their levels of willingness and courage to push against the status quo.”

Significantly, FYI recently received a $1.7 million grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield to fund racial equity work in food systems. And the organization is once again bringing young people together. In its first in-person effort since the pandemic, about 18 participants and their adult allies painted a food-justice mural on the side of a community food truck that will be used to help prospective chefs and young people launch food businesses and navigate the systemic barriers that often stand in the way. After an eight-month process, they unveiled the completed truck at the Transplanting Traditions farm in June.

“It’s really important to create the space where youth have roots,” said Cecilia Polanco, the director of development of Pupusas for Education, who is also helping lead FYI’s racial equity work. “If they see an injustice or need support, they’ve got supportive adult relationships they can call on. We’re also creating a standard they take into the world with them [where they can say], ‘Actually, this is not right. We can do better.’”

In addition to caring for the baby cows and carrying out other elements of the program’s master plan, the young men at Growing Change are establishing a vermicomposting business using food waste they collect from local residents and businesses. They are also expanding a project they developed during the pandemic to distribute boxes of food to people in need. To stock the boxes, they collect overflow food from the local food bank and partner with local churches to help them establish gardens.

We’ll bring the news to you.

Get the weekly Civil Eats newsletter, delivered to your inbox.

Sign up today
Sign up today

“They’re feeding hungry neighbors,” says Sanford, “but deeper than that, they’re demonstrating that despite their challenges, they can be part of the solution, not the focus of the problem.”

Today’s food system is complex.

Invest in nonprofit journalism that tells the whole story.

Become a member
Become a member

Christina Cooke is Civil Eats' associate editor. Based in North Carolina, she has also covered people, place, science, business, and culture for venues including The New Yorker, The New York Times, TheAtlantic.com, The Guardian, Oxford American, and High Country News. In the past, she has worked as a staff writer for the Chattanooga Times Free Press in Tennessee and a weekly paper in Portland, Oregon. A graduate of the documentary writing program at the Salt Institute of Documentary Studies and the creative nonfiction writing MFA program at Portland State University, she teaches interviewing and nonfiction writing at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University. Find out more at www.christinacooke.com. Read more >

Like the story?
Join the conversation.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Read more about

Related

More from

Farming

Young climate activist Ollie Perrault holding a chicken. (Photo courtesy of Ollie Perrault)

This Young Climate Activist Has Her Hands in the Soil and Her Eyes on the Future

By

November 21, 2022

A happy and healthy-looking worker in a clean and well-lit dairy. Photo credit: Vera Chang.

Absent Federal Oversight of Animal Agriculture Safety, States and Others Step Up for Change

By

November 18, 2022

An anonymous worker, 48, from Guatemala, has worked at the Tyson in Green Forest, Arkansas, for 20 years. She needs carpal tunnel surgery in both arms, and Tyson doctors have confirmed that she needs it. However, Tyson has told her the company will not cover the cost of the surgery. Her husband, also a Tyson worker, died of COVID in 2020. (Photo by Jacky Muniello for Civil Eats)

Tyson Says Its Nurses Help Workers. Critics Charge They Stymie OSHA.

By

November 17, 2022

An overhead view of an anaerobic digester pond next to animal barns and a cornfield. (Photo credit: Maas Energy)

Biogas Expansion May Compound Worker Risks

By

November 16, 2022

Featured

Lucas Raymond holding a halibut. (Photo courtesy of the New England Young Fishermen's Alliance)

Young Fishermen Are Struggling to Stay Afloat

By

November 23, 2022

Commercial fisherman Lucas Raymond is one of many in an industry facing a worker shortage, with too few young fishermen coming in to replace the aging workforce.

This Mother-Daughter Team Is Sharing Food Traditions from the Ho-Chunk Nation

By

November 22, 2022

Elena Terry, (left) and Zoe Fess smile after showcasing Seedy SassSquash, a signature family dish, during the Smithsonian’s

This Mother-Daughter Team Is Sharing Food Traditions from the Ho-Chunk Nation

By

November 22, 2022

Elena Terry, (left) and Zoe Fess smile after showcasing Seedy SassSquash, a signature family dish, during the Smithsonian’s

Young People Are Feeding the Effort to Unionize Food Service Workers

By

November 21, 2022

Starbucks employees and union organizers protest outside Starbucks headquarters in fall 2022. (Photo courtesy of Fern Potter)

This Young Climate Activist Has Her Hands in the Soil and Her Eyes on the Future

By

November 21, 2022

Young climate activist Ollie Perrault holding a chicken. (Photo courtesy of Ollie Perrault)

Popular

‘I Was Coughing So Hard I Would Throw Up’

By

November 15, 2022

An animal-ag worker carries two piglets in a CAFO.

Animal Agriculture Is Dangerous Work. The People Who Do It Have Few Protections.

By

November 14, 2022

A dairy worker in a barn. (Photo courtesy of Migrant Justice)

Injured and Invisible: Our Methodology

By

November 14, 2022

A Milk with Dignity worker in a barn. (Photo courtesy of Migrant Justice)

How a St. Louis Spice Drive Offers Refugees a Taste of Home

By

November 11, 2022