Disabled Activists Are Building a More Inclusive Food Justice Future

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children program (WIC) have similarly been criticized for their lack of accommodations for disabled people, including those who are unable to prepare foods at home and those with severe allergies and complex dietary needs. For example, SNAP does not provide extra funds for people navigating the higher cost of allergen-free foods and hot, prepared foods aren’t covered; WIC-approved food lists are even stricter and riddled with common allergens.

Moreover, these same social safety net programs intended to address hunger and food insecurity make it nearly impossible to save money due to asset limits (e.g., individual Supplemental Security Income recipients can’t have more than $2,000 in savings), leaving many disabled Americans under-resourced in the event of a crisis. Consequently, disabled adults were two times more likely to face food insecurity in 2020 as a result of the pandemic than their nondisabled counterparts.

In the spring of 2020, Fernandez says the parents they had met in the shelter started calling them. “They said, ‘We’re no longer getting food. . . . We can no longer go to the pantries, because the lines are ridiculous and we have disabilities [that prevent us from standing for long periods].’” Fernandez recalls speaking with one woman undergoing chemotherapy at the time, who weighed the COVID exposure risks of shopping in a crowded supermarket after not receiving enough food from DHS.

In a letter to DHS they co-wrote with a local legal nonprofit, Fernandez called out this oversight, demanding “increased food assistance to those with disabilities” and “adequate foods for those with dietary restrictions” living in shelters. Simultaneously, Fernandez doubled down on their individual advocacy efforts, making phone calls to connect disabled folks directly to organizations offering grocery and hot meal delivery, while coordinating food pick-ups outside of their residence.

Fernandez says the option to get food delivered removed significant barriers for disabled people early in the pandemic, but those opportunities have dwindled as volunteer and mutual aid efforts have fizzled out. The expansion and formalization of SNAP’s online purchasing pilot could help to fill the gap, they say. Nevertheless, in order to ensure food access—and justice—for disabled people, Fernandez says food distribution efforts need to build access from the start. And other advocates agree.

“In the past, people have tried to solve [the food access] issue for able-bodied people . . . and then they would add on things for people with disabilities,” explains Kelly Timmons of South Carolina-based nonprofit Kelly’s Kitchen. “We’re starting with the people who have the most issues getting food,” says Timmons, who co-founded the nonprofit with her husband Paul.

Kelly’s Kitchen aims to create a national network of disability, independent living, elder services, and other organizations, with the twin goals of connecting rural and urban disabled people to food distribution sites, and ensuring those sites are accountable and accessible to people in the disability community. Working with food banks and pantries, they hope to spotlight the “issues of basic access, communication, transportation, physical adaptability, and food allergies” that most food banks and pantries don’t consider, explains Paul Timmons, while helping organizations already addressing accessibility concerns to connect with others. Their aim is to create a “food security net,” or online database that will help users assess whether a distribution site is accessible to them.

Many food assistance sites present the same—if not additional—barriers that disabled people encounter at the grocery store. After finding accessible transport to the site, mobility aid users could find themselves at a pantry located down a flight of stairs or with tall utility shelves inaccessible to wheelchair users or those with chronic pain. Food banks may be unable or unwilling to accommodate allergies or medically necessary diets. People who are blind, have low vision, or are neurodiverse may not always find accessible signage, or someone willing to help interpret food labels.

While the Timmonses say it will take them at least three years to develop their database, they have already made connections in about a dozen states. A former ADAPT activist and disability advocate for almost three decades, Paul Timmons, whose mobility is limited, is no stranger to building a grassroots network. In 1997, he founded Portlight Strategies, a nonprofit dedicated to inclusive disaster planning and post-disaster relief for disabled people. At baseline, he says, cultivating access begins by treating disabled people with dignity.