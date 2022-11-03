How the Midterm Elections Will Impact Food and Agriculture

While prices are the only real food issue in the spotlight as the midterm elections approach, next week’s results will undoubtedly shape the nation’s food and agriculture system in many varied, significant ways.

And the effects will be nearly immediate, since three major federal policy moments that will impact how the nations eats are already here.

Which party controls both houses of Congress will determine what gets included in the two most important pieces of food and agriculture legislation—the farm bill and the Child Nutrition Reauthorization Act (CNR)—as well as whether the Biden administration will be able to move forward many of the anti-hunger initiatives unveiled at the White House Conference in September.

The Farm Bill and Farm Policy

Background: Every five years, Congress deliberates over and shapes a version of the nearly-$1 trillion dollar farm bill, which determines how much funding will go to a wide range of farm programs and nutrition programs such as SNAP. The party in the majority will control the House and Senate Agriculture Committees, which are in charge of drafting the legislation, leading negotiations, and holding hearings. Major provisions of the farm bill, such as commodity programs, rarely change in significant ways, but because the legislation is so huge, there are many ways for legislators to make changes that matter.

Based on current polling, it’s possible that one or both chambers may be controlled by Republicans, while a Democrat remains in the White House. Although passing a farm bill with a divided Congress and executive branch might sound daunting, Mike Lavender, interim policy director at the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC), pointed out that this has been the case for every farm bill in the past 20 years except for the 2018 Farm Bill. “The scenario we’re heading into will likely be some combination of Democratic and Republican control,” he said, “and to situate us historically, that’s the norm.”

In the House: David Scott (D-Georgia) took over as Chair of the House Ag Committee in 2020. Over the past two years, many of the Committee’s hearings have reflected his priorities on climate, equity, and food security. If Republicans take control of the House, he will be replaced by Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pennsylvania), currently the committee’s ranking member. Thompson agrees with Scott and other Democrats on a few key issues, such as expanding rural broadband (he introduced a bill that passed in 2021) and expanding local meat processing. But his stance on nutrition programs is markedly different: He has long championed SNAP restrictions popular among Republicans and rejected by Democrats.

And while he has supported some conservation efforts in the past, Thompson has pushed back against efforts to center climate in farm policy, which many groups, including NSAC and the National Farmers Union, are calling for. (The Inflation Reduction Act also injected extra funds into conservation programs that are meant for climate-specific practices, and some groups worry that money will get moved around depending on the leadership.)

“I will not have us suddenly incorporate buzzwords like regenerative agriculture into the farm bill or overemphasize climate,” Thompson said during a September hearing. At an earlier hearing in February, he echoed his Republican colleagues in vehemently defending the meatpacking industry’s sustainability record. “Agriculture is the solution, it’s not the problem,” he said.

Thompson’s seat is considered safe, but the Committee make-up will likely shift in other key ways because several of the more than a dozen members are in close races. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) has pushed for year-round ethanol sales (despite recent evidence that corn-based ethanol may produce equivalent or higher ghg emissions compared to gasoline) and her Republican challenger Zach Nunn is similarly supportive of biofuels. But Axne was a huge proponent of the Democrats’ recent climate bill, which Nunn has called “a costly tax hike.”

Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia) has pushed for climate action in farm policy that emphasizes bipartisanship and public-private partnerships. Her Growing Climate Solutions Act to codify carbon markets is popular on both sides of the aisle, and in hearings she’s talked about support for manure digesters to reduce methane. More progressive groups see both of those as “false” climate solutions that perpetuate consolidation and inequity.

The future of policies aimed at climate and equity (especially for Black famers) are also at stake: Joe Van Wye, the policy and outreach director at Farm Action Fund, said that in his organization’s view, “should the House flip, it will become extremely difficult to consider” making progress on those particular issues. However, “there has been significant Republican interest in ramping up antitrust activity across multiple industries, as Americans across the political spectrum have identified monopoly power and consolidation as a real threat to our economy,” he said, so efforts to reign in consolidation may continue no matter who’s in power.