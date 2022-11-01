Native Farmers Push for More Equitable Training and Support in the Farm Bill

Strawberries “kick off summer for us,” says Nakai Clearwater Northup of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. The berries ripen in late June along the coastal shores of Connecticut, where the Pequots have long made their home.

Also known as wuttahmineash in the Algonquian language, the strawberry is a natural gift from the Creator to heal relationships, says Northup, the manager of outreach and public programs at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center. According to that ritual, rooted in the origin story of Turtle Island, disagreements are settled when two people exchange berries, each taking a bite while dancing underneath the glowing light of a full moon.

In recent years, Pequots have hosted Strawberry Thanksgiving, a seasonal celebration that had gone dormant for years as the tribe lost touch with its agricultural roots. Now, it’s one of several traditional ceremonies that have been revitalized with the founding of the Nation’s new 600-acre Meechooôk Farm, which employs four full-time employees and a farm manager. Blueberries, maple syrup, and sweet corn are merely a handful of New England foods whose celebrations correlate with their traditional 13-moon calendar observances.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation’s Meechooôk Farm, created with support from the University of Connecticut’s extension college, is nestled deep within a leafy forest in the Eastern woodlands along a dirt service road in North Stonington. (Photo credit: Gabriel Pietrorazio)

“It’s been a long time coming,” says Northup. “There has been a lot of behind-the-scenes work.”

This recent renaissance of traditional food production emerged from a partnership with the University of Connecticut’s Extension at the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources, one of many agricultural extension programs across the country designed to help provide farmers with the latest research, technology, and training.

The national Cooperative Extension Service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), has established a presence in virtually every county, with more than 3,000 programs and an estimated 15,000 employees. But tribal communities haven’t traditionally had the same access to extension services that non-Native farmers and ranchers have.

The USDA’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA), the agency behind the nation’s extension services, has been financially backing UConn’s support for the Mashantucket Pequot through the Federally Recognized Tribes Extension Program (FRTEP)—since getting its initial grant approved in 2017. And this year, NIFA agreed to continue offering support for an additional four years, but that decision was anything but guaranteed.

Although there are several success stories of Native communities partnering with land-grant universities both in and out of Indian Country, not all tribes have been so lucky. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is one of only 35 programs nationwide that receive a total of $3 million of competitive grant funding through FRTEP. Other projects include a youth program serving the 31 tribes living in Alaska’s Bristol Bay, a dry farming project on the Hopi reservation in Arizona, and cattle ranching program on the Seminole Reservation in Florida.