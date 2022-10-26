The Field Report: As COP27 Approaches, a Push for More Attention to Food and Agriculture

On November 6, world leaders will meet in Egypt for COP27 , the 27th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference. In the run-up to the event, many groups are calling attention to what they see as an alarming lack of progress toward reducing emissions from food and agriculture and building a more resilient system.

On Monday, the Global Alliance for the Future of Food (GAFF) published a report showing that while funding has increased significantly, global governments are only directing 3 percent of their climate dollars toward food and agriculture systems. At the same time, a much larger amount of public money is being spent to prop up food and agriculture practices that can undermine climate action, such as the expansion of industrial beef and dairy production—and 70 percent of countries’ climate plans don’t include any details on how they will take action on food.

“Our research reveals a huge gap between countries’ stated levels of climate ambition and their plans to tackle climate impacts from food,” Patty Fong, GAFF’s Climate Program Director, said in a press release. That gap is especially significant given the findings of a U.N. report published Wednesday that concluded more than three-quarters of countries who made overall climate commitments last year are failing to live up to them, putting the planet on track for dangerous levels of warming.

Depending on how the number is calculated, the food and agriculture system accounts for between one-quarter and one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions. Food production is also especially vulnerable to climate impacts, including droughts, wildfires, and floods. In IPCC reports released over the past year, the world’s top climate experts emphasized the need to address that contribution and impact. In fact, they estimated that changes to the sector could provide nearly one-third of the greenhouse gas reductions urgently needed to avoid catastrophic outcomes.

At COP26 last year in Glasgow, food was in the spotlight slightly more than in previous years. Most significantly, more than 100 countries launched the Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030. Livestock, food waste, and rice production are major contributors to methane emissions around the world, and reducing them was one of the driving goals behind the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) launch of the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate last year.

But at an event this week called “Beyond Carbon: Food Systems, Climate and Greenwashing at COP27” hosted by global food-sovereignty nonprofit A Growing Culture (AGC), scientists, advocates, and journalists pointed to AIM as an example of corporate greenwashing. Ricardo Salvador, the director of food and environment at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said that everyone should be wary of food and agriculture solutions coming out of COP27 that “keep the system in place and make it a little less bad. There is an entire corporate infrastructure that has a vested interest in continuing to extract.”

That infrastructure is on full display in the list of organizations involved in the USDA’s AIM for Climate projects: Among the partners are CropLife International, the pesticide industry’s lobby group, PepsiCo, McDonald’s, and JBS, the world’s largest meat company. (It should also be noted that Coca-Cola, the world’s number one producer of fossil fuel-based plastic waste, is a sponsor of COP27.)

Salvador and others at the AGC event called for world governments to address the environmental impacts of industrial agriculture as a system, focusing not only on carbon emissions but on agriculture’s many other environmental and social impacts, and to give more weight to agroecology, an approach widely viewed as a more holistic, ecosystem- and worker-friendly alternative.

“The vision being pushed for agriculture [at COP27] is one that tinkers around the edges of an industrial system,” said Shefali Sharma, the director of the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (IATP) in Europe, during the event. As a result, she said, they may reduce greenhouse gas emissions per unit of food by continuing to intensify and consolidate production, but it won’t lead to overall reductions in emissions. “The real test is whether we’re creating systems change toward reducing agriculture’s overall climate footprint,” she said. IATP also published a critical analysis of AIM for Climate and the Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition, another initiative that will be represented at COP27, that is centered on the same ideas.

Agroecology is especially relevant to this year’s conference given its location: The approach has been adopted by many smallholder farmers in Africa, even as international aid organizations have pushed a different approach, bringing industrial inputs and systems to those farmers.

That issue was at the center of the first of four podcast episodes related to food and agriculture at COP27 released by IATP this week. During the episode, IATP experts said that the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) will be a key player. “AFSA will be at COP27 as well, trying to get agroecology recognized as a fundamental climate adaptation strategy, especially for Africa, which is already facing some dire climate impacts,” said host Lilly Richards.