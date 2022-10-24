Students Are Building the Next Generation of Farmworker Advocates

An excerpt of this article originally appeared in The Deep Dish, our members-only email newsletter. Become a member today to get the next issue in your inbox.

As the sun dipped in the sky in late July, a group of students and migrant farmworkers gathered just outside a farmworker labor camp in Sanford, North Carolina. The students quickly began chatting and laughing with the workers, who they visited earlier to perform a play they wrote called “Dichos del Campo” (Sayings From the Fields) that riffs off the popular Mexican soap opera “Como Dice el Dicho” (As the Saying Goes).

The play covers some of the most pressing health topics facing migrant farmworkers in North Carolina: extreme heat, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, acute nicotine poisoning (known as green tobacco sickness), and the isolation and mental health impacts of living in rural migrant camps. They’ve returned a month later to play games that spark discussions on these same topics, with platters of beans, rice, and tamales to share.

“I never understood why farmworkers were treated in such inhumane ways.”

These students have performed the play, relying on a few props and a lot of improvisation, across farmworker labor camps in North Carolina, as a part of the Student Action with Farmworkers’ (SAF) Into the Field summer internship program. Every year, around 25 students—many of whom are from farmworker families themselves—participate in SAF’s program, working at a range of advocacy organizations, while producing documentaries and performing plays. The program unofficially began in 1976, with a group of Duke University students that was investigating migrant camps, and it has continued to bring young farmworker advocates into the fields ever since.

Civil Eats spoke with Yadira Paz-Martinez, a 19-year-old Duke student and recent participant, about what she learned about effective farmworker advocacy from SAF.

What prompted you to apply to SAF’s Into the Field program?

I’m originally from Sampson County, North Carolina, and a lot of my family are farmworkers. Before coming to Duke, my life revolved around this world—a rural community closely connected to farmworkers—and I utilized my summers to work in the fields. After I started attending Duke, I shifted away from that community. So, I wanted to figure out a way to reconnect, and I looked for programs that focused on engaging student advocacy within farmworker communities.

How has this work shaped your advocacy?

When I was younger, I remember hearing the contractors and bossmen yell at other workers, disrespecting them, and treating people as if they were only assets for profit instead of humans. I never understood why farmworkers were treated in such inhumane ways. Not only did I grow up seeing how these farmworker families do not receive the income they deserve doing the kind of work they do—but on top of that, their human rights are stripped away. These experiences really made me want to ensure that farmworker families have the income and the human rights they deserve.

What has been the most meaningful part of the program for you?