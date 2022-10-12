The Field Report: Morality at the Center of Supreme Court Arguments Over Raising Farmed Pigs in Crates

Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross , which is centered on the pork industry’s contention that California’s Proposition 12 is unconstitutional based on its impacts on businesses in other states. But during arguments that stretched more than an hour past their allotted time, the justices engaged with that contention in a way that illuminated the complex issues involved in passing farm animal welfare laws.

The question of whether the “moral interests” of one state’s citizens could be used to justify a law that impacts production of food in another state came up repeatedly, as did the case’s broader implications about the kinds of laws states can and should be able to pass.

“How broadly would you define ‘immoral?’” Justice Clarence Thomas asked Jeffrey Lamken, an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States, after Lamken’s argument began in support of Prop. 12 by stating that the law reflects a historic “moral tradition” in opposition to animal cruelty.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson chimed in to acknowledge that not everyone agrees gestation crates are immoral, and Chief Justice John Roberts elaborated on that point. “People in some states, maybe the ones that produce a lot of pork, in Iowa or North Carolina or Indiana, may think there’s a moral value in providing a low-cost source of protein to people, maybe particularly at times of rising food prices,” he said. “But under your analysis, it’s California’s view of morality that prevails.”

Many of the justices seemed particularly concerned about what this ruling will mean for other state laws. If they were to decide in favor of Prop.12, they expressed concern that states might pass other laws that restrict the sale of products within their borders based on politicized production practices. For example, they proposed several hypotheticals in which states might pass laws banning the sale of food that comes from farms that employ undocumented immigrants or restrict the sale of products produced by companies who don’t pay living wages. California attorney Michael Mongan argued that those examples differed from Prop.12 because gestation crates are more directly tied to the pork production process itself, but the justices did not seem convinced by his reasoning.

On the other hand, they were also skeptical of the pork industry’s claims that California was disrupting interstate commerce with the law and that it isn’t an issue markets—or Congress—could or should solve for.

“No one’s forcing [pork producers] to sell to California,” said Justice Sotomayor, who also brought up multiple points from amicus briefs in support of Prop. 12, including the fact that the industry has said it already has the capability to produce and trace pork that meets the standards and that other interests beyond morality—like public health—should be considered.

Justice Neil Gorsuch pushed back most aggressively on the industry’s arguments around violations of the Dormant Commerce Clause: What they seemed to be saying, Gorsuch argued, was that a group of large pork companies would be harmed, rather than proving “harm to competition or harm to interstate commerce itself.”

“We’re going to have to balance your veterinary experts against California’s veterinary experts, the economic interests of Iowa farmers against California’s moral concerns and their views about complicity in animal cruelty,” he said. “Is that any job for a court of law?”

Overall, the judges seemed to be picking apart the arguments on both sides, with no clear indication of which direction they were leaning. More interesting was that at a time when the political polarization of the Court has become its own story, this case didn’t seem to divide the justices along classic conservative-liberal lines. And while the Biden administration has made big promises to crack down on anti-competitive behavior in the meat industry, the administration’s deputy solicitor general got up to argue on behalf of the biggest pork companies, in a case that has pitted those companies against smaller, independent producers.

Meanwhile, in Utah, animal welfare advocates were celebrating a related victory. Over the weekend, a jury acquitted two activists with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere. They had been charged with felony burglary and theft after filming pigs in gestation crates at a massive facility owned by Smithfield Foods and taking two sick piglets with them.

“I don’t actually want you to acquit us on a legal technicality,” Wayne Hsiung, one of the activists, and a former candidate for Mayor of Berkeley, California, who represented himself at the trial, told jurors in his closing remarks. “I want you to acquit us as a matter of conscience.”

It will be months before the Supreme Court issues a decision on Prop. 12, but the case in Utah illustrates an important reality. No matter what the Court decides on the constitutionality of one state law, debates around gestation crates specifically—and how animals should be raised and treated on farms more broadly—will continue to be hashed out in courts across the country for the foreseeable future.