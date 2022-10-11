Are People Who Need Feeding Tubes Left on Their Own When Disaster Strikes?

Kendra Kline’s five-year-old son, John Henry, has relied on a feeding tube his entire life. “He has never eaten food by mouth,” she says. Born at just 26 weeks, he needed home oxygen supplies in infancy. His parents worried about what to do in a power loss or other emergency without guidance from his medical team or local safety officials in Athens, Georgia. “Our planning,” she said, “was to go to the hospital.” In an odd twist, during Hurricane Irma in 2017 when “we . . . lost power for more than a day, he was already hospitalized [with respiratory failure]. He was already in the best place he could be.”

That was a fortunate outcome, but Kline says it’s “very terrifying” to plan for emergencies with limited support. And she’s far from alone in that predicament. An estimated half million Americans rely on feeding tubes to survive, and while the process of allocating food from stockpiles and donations can be a significant lifeline for many people who don’t eat by mouth—and their families—they are often left to their own devices in planning for and responding to natural disasters. They will likely struggle with these challenges more often as climate change intensifies and wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and “once-in-a-lifetime” events increase in frequency.

The two ways these folks receive nutrition are parenteral, which is delivered intravenously, and enteral, which involves using a tube surgically inserted or manually placed to deliver nutrition directly to the digestive tract, bypassing the mouth and esophagus. These can include nasogastric tubes (inserted via the nose), as well as gastric tubes (G-tubes), which are placed through the abdominal wall, anchored, and accessed through a small “button.” Depending on the specifics of someone’s needs, they may take some or all their nutrition through these feeding tubes in the form of specialty formula and/or blended foods.

Take Leyla Powis, a 26-year-old small business owner from South Yorkshire, for instance. Powis has difficulty swallowing because of her hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and can eat some food by mouth but says it’s “not enough to keep myself alive and healthy.” Powis has also perfected the art of traveling with her feeding supplies, a useful skill in emergencies.

While feeding tubes can require a significant adjustment, some experience the shift as liberating. “When I got my first feeding tube it made my life so much better,” said Powis. “I’d been slowly starving for a year–I had no energy, I could barely get out of bed, I couldn’t think clearly, and I’d given up on even trying to eat because it made me feel so bad. The difference when I started getting enough nutrition was huge. It gave me my life back,” she says.

People may need enteral or parenteral nutrition for any number of reasons, including difficulty swallowing, which makes it hard to eat safely, recovery from illness, and treatment of eating disorders. But this form of eating isn’t as simple as pouring some Ensure down a funnel. They need formulas and blended foods that meet their nutritional needs without making them ill, and many develop loyalty to specific brands and formulations that they know are effective.

“If you told me I had to switch formulas tomorrow, I’d honestly be terrified of how my body would react, not least because a lack of tolerance can range from mild discomfort to actual physical illness and distress,” said Kayla Whaley, a writer from Georgia who has spinal muscular atrophy, a progressive genetic disease that affects her motor neurons. People with this condition experience progressive muscle weakness that can lead to difficulty swallowing. (Whaley wrote about her experience in a 2018 essay in Catapult.)

Relying on enteral feeding also requires supplies, including bags and connection sets, while some people use pumps to slowly deliver nutrition over the course of hours. And that formula has to be a comfortable, i.e., warm, temperature. During a recent power outage, Whaley was forced to use cold formula with her G-tube, saying “I was already so cold and that just froze me from the inside out. It was nauseating.”

Disability-related feeding challenges during emergencies don’t stop with enteral and parenteral feeding. Some people, for example, experience dysphagia—difficulty swallowing—which can make some types and textures of food dangerous to eat. Some autistic people are very sensitive to texture, flavor, and taste, which may limit foods they can eat comfortably. While allergies are commonly understood, food sensitivities may make it challenging or impossible to eat an assortment of foods without pain or illness, and some of those sensitivities may be surprising—someone who can’t eat raw greens or vegetables, for example, may be viewed with skepticism.

All of these issues can pose difficulties at a disaster relief shelter or with community pickups and deliveries designed to help people access food during and after disasters. And with disasters on the rise due to climate change, a growing number of city emergency preparedness agencies are starting to incorporate the needs of disabled people in their planning efforts.

What’s on the Menu in Disasters?