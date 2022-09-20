The Field Report: Big Questions Linger About The White House Conference on Hunger

Since May, when President Biden announced the White House would host the first conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health since 1969, policymakers and advocacy groups have been talking up the importance of the event.

Representative Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts), who had been pushing for the conference for at least a year prior, said it had the potential to be “transformational” in the context of ending hunger. Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) called it a “tremendous opportunity” to improve nutrition, especially for low-income communities of color. The American Heart Association presented it as “an opportunity to change the trajectory of health.”

However, with the conference now just a week away, details about what will actually happen there are scant, and many people are frustrated by the lack of transparency and the lack of any clear expectations about what the conference aims to achieve.

Here’s what we know so far.

On Wednesday, September 28, the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health will take place at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. Given the lack of mass invites to date, it looks like it will mainly be a gathering of select policymakers and D.C. insiders. A livestream will be available for everyone else, and the White House is encouraging people to host satellite events to watch it, although it gave very little notice for any groups that might want to organize one. Only a handful of events have been posted on the website so far.

According to a bare-bones agenda, a five-pillar national strategy will be presented, with “remarks from Administration Officials and presentations highlighting innovative solutions to address hunger and improve nutrition and physical activity.” The event’s organizers have not shared who those officials will be or anything else about the national strategy other than the pillars that are outlined on the website: improve food access and affordability, integrate nutrition and health, empower all consumers to make and have access to healthy choices, support physical activity for all, and enhance nutrition and food security research.

Leading up to the conference, the administration has quietly solicited public input. In addition, a wide range of experts, advocacy groups, lawmakers, and industry groups delivered unsolicited comments and suggestions.

The most vocal group offering up advice has been the Task Force on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health led by Dariush Mozaffarian, dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, and made up of representatives from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Food Systems for the Future, and World Central Kitchen. That group held a series of listening sessions and policy convenings around the country—which were all closed to the public and to press—and then compiled a report that it delivered to the White House in August.

In that report, the group laid out detailed policy changes that could be made across several key areas, including suggestions to improve access to and participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children (WIC), and school meals, increase attention to diet in healthcare settings, invest in nutrition science, and incentivize the production and sale of healthier foods.

And many of the policy changes the report called for overlap with comments submitted by other groups. For example, a wide range of hunger and nutrition advocates have been pushing to make school meals free for all students over the past year, and that priority was echoed in recommendations submitted by both the Food Research and Action Center and FoodCorps. (At the moment, however, it’s looking like Republicans will be able to defeat a last-ditch effort by Democrats to get universal school meals into a funding bill.)

While the conference is being organized by the Department of Health and Human Services, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has expressed enthusiasm about the event and said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be very involved. Many of the USDA’s current priorities around issues like increasing enrollment in and modernizing WIC and emphasizing the intersection of hunger and nutrition are reflected in comments submitted by advocacy groups.

Meanwhile, a handful of agriculture groups are trying to get the conference to consider how farm policy—not just hunger and nutrition policy—impacts health. Farm Action’s recommendations include shifting farm bill subsidies away from processed foods and cheap animal feed and toward fruit, vegetables, and other more nutrient-dense crops and helping farms transition away from chemical-intensive systems that impact public health.