Can an Urban Farm Run by Police Create Jobs, Feed People, and Build Trust?

Then-Sergeant Marty Neideffer, who is now a captain, and Hillary Bass, the executive director of the Alameda County Deputy Sheriffs’ Activities League (DSAL), had just read Van Jones’ The Green Collar Economy, which outlines a vision for tackling economic inequality and environmental problems simultaneously.

Bass, Neideffer, and their colleagues were inspired to follow that strategy to provide sustainable jobs for people coming out of jail, who typically have a difficult time finding work.

“We were figuring out how to interrupt the recidivism rate,” said Bass, noting that their initial goal was to offer economic opportunities to people returning to their homes from jail or prison. “If nothing changes in the hometown you’re going back to, why would your behaviors change?”

Twelve years later, the program they created, Dig Deep Farms, looks a lot different than it did when it started. And while it hasn’t solved the vast problem of economic inequality in the Northern California county of nearly 1.7 million people, Neideffer and Bass have seen a positive impact, and they have more plans for its growth.

The farm employs about 15 farmers who grow food for county health initiatives, run a job-training program for formerly incarcerated people, and operate a food hub to distribute fresh produce to people who need it. Now, they are betting big on its future with land leases that will grow it from seven acres of farmland to 100.

The sheriff’s office operates the jails in Alameda County, which lies east of San Francisco and counts Oakland and Berkeley among its most notable cities. The agency also has law enforcement jurisdiction for the unincorporated areas of the county, which include the communities of Ashland, Cherryland, Castro Valley, Fairview, and San Lorenzo.

“We wanted to create some opportunities economically in our community–let’s just see if it interrupts that cycle. If it [also] happens to beautify the earth and feed people healthy food, it’s a no-brainer.”

The county was once a hub for manufacturing, but factories left the area decades ago, and communities like Ashland and Cherryland have struggled with some of the highest rates of poverty in the county. According to a 2013 report, one in three children in the area was enrolled in Medi-Cal at the time and 60 percent qualified for the free and reduced-price lunch program.

The DSAL had already funded youth sports programs and other recreational events, but Bass saw the farming effort as a chance to create real economic change in the area. “We wanted to create some opportunities economically in our community–let’s just see if it interrupts that cycle,” she said. “If it [also] happens to beautify the earth and feed people healthy food, it’s a no-brainer.”

And yet despite those potential selling points, some community members see the effort—like other community efforts undertaken by law enforcement entities —as a public relations move at a moment when public opinion about the police has waned, the prison abolitionist movement has been increasingly vocal, and more than half of Americans polled in 2020 said they supported “major changes in policing.”

Expanding the Farm