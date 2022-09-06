Agrihoods Promise Fresh Food and Community. Can They Add Equity to the List?

Like many agrihoods, the Santa Clara Agrihood bills itself as a “sustainable community.” The master-planned neighborhood centered around a farm, which is slated to be completed in 2024, will include modern townhomes and apartments with sharp, geometric angles and large balconies, overlooking a fruit orchard and an organic farm enclosed by native hedgerows. There will be a cafe, plenty of outdoor seating, and vines crawling up carefully placed trellises.

But unlike many agrihoods, the community isn’t just designed for sustainability. It’s also designed for an aging, disabled population that often struggles to find housing in the Silicon Valley, where the average home costs more than a million dollars. Of the agrihood’s 361 homes, 165 will be for low-income seniors and veterans and 16 for working families. The farm was designed with this population in mind, including wide pathways and garden beds raised on stilts, so residents can garden in their wheelchairs.

Lara Hermanson, the co-founder of Farmscape, the company that will manage the farm, notes that residents with mobility issues are still able to do tasks like bundling herbs or seeding trays. “It’s providing meaningful work at all ages and ability levels,” she added. The crops will be adapted to the climate and the cultures of the residents, drawing from Santa Clara’s immigrant senior population.

The Santa Clara development will be the latest in a growing number of agrihoods that function not just as a site of food production but also a source of community building. Ed McMahon, a senior fellow of sustainable development at the Urban Land Institute, a network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts across the world, estimates that there are more than 200 agrihoods across the United States, spanning at least 30 states, from rural communities to major cities. And it’s easy to see why. As McMahon put it, “walkable, charming neighborhoods—that’s a scarce resource.” Beyond that, agrihoods also harken back to an earlier way of living.

“Everyone in America was at one time either a farmer themselves or their neighbors were the farmers. Then we separated farm production from farm consumption, and nobody knew where their food came from,” said McMahon. “This is a way to restore that balance, at least to a small extent.”