Farm to School Efforts Just Got a Big Influx of Cash. Will It Help More Schools Get On Board?

When Cathy Olsen started her role as nutrition services director for the school district in Winters, California, in 2006, she found salad bars collecting dust in storage and students picking at lunch options that came mostly from cans. Olsen, a former chef who grew up on a small farm with an abiding passion for locally grown produce, wouldn’t stand for it. “The carrot that came out of the ground yesterday tastes better than something that’s been sitting in storage for a while,” she says.

Olsen ramped up the purchase of fresh fruit and vegetables from nearby farms, first with the help of a grant and, when that expired, she started a nonprofit. She currently spends $80,000 every year buying vegetables, fruits, and nuts, up from around $1,000 spent on fresh produce before her arrival.

Roughly 65 percent of the produce she serves is harvested from local farms. Kids eat a lot of strawberries when they’re in season. Same goes for asparagus, carrots, and, come August, when school starts up again, Olsen’s kitchen staff will spend hours slicing melons.

The 2022-23 California state budget includes $60 million for farm to school grants, a significant jump from $8.5 million just two years ago.

Olsen is what Lena Brook, director of food campaigns at the Natural Resources Defense Council, calls an “early adopter” of farm to school (F2S) practices. In other words, 16 years ago, even before F2S grew in popularity, Olsen was among a dedicated crew of school food service directors chasing public and private dollars to start and maintain F2S programs.

Now, Brook believes another big wave of F2S adopters is coming in California, thanks to a large investment headed for the state’s school kitchens. “There’s this really comprehensive suite of investments,” she says, adding that she hopes that money “will really shift” a wider swath of the school food system toward healthier, more locally sourced meals.

The money Brook is referring to is included in the 2022-23 state budget Governor Gavin Newsom signed in June. It includes $60 million for F2S grants, a significant jump from $8.5 million just two years ago. (California far outpaces the federal F2S grant program, which doled out $12 million in 2021.)

California’s so-called “incubator grants” can be used in a variety of ways—school gardens, the purchase of locally grown produce, or educational activities. And the awards can range in total from $20,000 to $250,000, depending on the size of the district and proposed plans. Brook says these grants are what lure districts into F2S. This past spring and summer, with about $26 million available for grants, 264 applicants requested $58 million in funding. “That shows there’s huge demand,” says Brook.

The pandemic put incredible pressure on school kitchens, forcing them to package food for pick up and get creative with ingredients when supply chains bottlenecked. Also, many districts were serving meals to a growing number of families in need. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently extended its pandemic school meal waiver, which has helped school kitchens adjust to those challenges, and Dominic Machi, director of food and nutrition services at Mt. Diablo Unified School District, about 50 miles away from Winters, believes these last two years have created an opportunity for districts to see the benefit of procuring food locally. “Because of supply chain issues, this is driving directors to produce more food in-house, so they have the food ready to feed their students,” he says.