What the Insect Crisis Means for Food, Farming—and Humanity

Many of the world’s food crops depend on pollinators. There would be no chocolate without the tiny midges that pollinate the cacao tree, and strawberries would look shrunken and misshapen if they relied on the wind, rather than insects, for pollination.

But human activity has pushed many of these pollinator armies to the brink of extinction, according to Oliver Milman, an environmental reporter for The Guardian and author of The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World. Declining pollinator diversity threatens the production of most crop types, yet these critical insects are often misunderstood and vastly unappreciated.

Insects also fill other important roles. They break down waste, help recycle nutrients through the soil, and serve as food for birds, amphibians, and other animals in the same food chain humans are a part of.

“They are a foundation for our terrestrial ecosystems, they’re food for many of the animals that we cherish and admire, and they help pollinate around a third of the food we eat,” Milman says. “But culturally, we don’t value them.” And yet, he adds, “We need them far more than they need us.”

Civil Eats spoke to Milman about the scale of the insect crisis, how declining pollinator populations could harm the world’s most vulnerable communities, and the most promising steps people can take to turn the tide.

What is the scale of this crisis, and how did we get here?

We have some pretty frightening glimpses of what’s happening in various parts of the world, but we still don’t know the full picture. We don’t even know how many species of insects are out there. There are 1 million named species, but there could be 5 million, 10 million, or 30 million species. It’s hard to know the scale, but there are some pretty ominous signs out there that something’s horribly amiss.

We’ve seen huge declines. Since the fall of the Berlin Wall, Germany has lost three-quarters of the flying insects in its nature reserves and protected areas. In the rainforests of Puerto Rico, there has been a 98 percent decline in biomass of insects since the 1970s, and in Denmark, a 97 percent decline since the 1990s. In North America, one in four bumblebee species is in decline or threatened with extinction. There’s a patch of protected forest in New Hampshire where beetle abundance has fallen 80-odd percent since the 1970s.

“In parts of the world, insects are in free fall—not gradual declines but absolute carnage.”

The list goes on and on and on. These are quite startling declines when you think about it. We may have lost 95 percent of the world’s tigers, for example, but that’s happened over 100 to 150 years. We’re talking about a sharp drop in insect numbers of a similar magnitude, but over just a few decades. That really struck me during the writing of this book. In parts of the world, insects are in free fall—not gradual declines but absolute carnage.

We are still working out the reasons why, but there are the big three that entomologists and scientists point to. One is habitat loss. We’ve chopped down a third of the world’s trees since the industrial era began, and we’ve converted huge tracks of grassland and wildflower meadows, which are insect-rich, into industrialized areas of farming with a single crop on them, and highways, urban areas, and industrial zones.

Pesticide use is another. Not only have we made these areas into deserts, in terms of food sources for insects, but we poison them. There’s one estimate that U.S. agricultural land has become 48 times more toxic than it was 25 years ago, just through this continued layering of insecticides, herbicides, and so on.

The third big thing is climate change. As the world heats up, we’ve heard stories of fish swimming toward the poles where it’s a little bit cooler, but insects exist in a fairly narrow temperature band. The U.S. spring is also arriving 20 days earlier than it did a century ago, so we’ve completely thrown off the natural order of things.

What are the implications for what we eat and how we produce food?

They’re potentially very serious. We are living on a planet with an increasing global population. Resources are extremely unequally distributed, but there are more and more mouths to feed—we’ll have an estimated 10 billion people by the middle of the century—at a time when there’s a pollination deficit in many parts of the world. The United Nations has already warned that there is a potential food security crisis that will unfold this century because of that kind of shortfall.

We’re already seeing research showing some fruit and vegetables are suffering in terms of yield because there just aren’t enough pollinators to propagate them. In parts of China, teams of people are having to fan out into orchards and hand pollinate the fruit using sticks with brushes on the end because there just aren’t enough bees around. It’s not going to be like that everywhere; it’s not like all bees are going die out and all food is going to disappear. I wouldn’t want people to think that kind of worst-case scenario will happen, but prices for certain foods will certainly increase.