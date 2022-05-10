This Antioxidant May Provide a Key Link Between Regenerative Agriculture and Human Health

It’s a question that Laura Stewart has heard many times: “What’s the white stuff?” Stewart and her husband, Ches, sell mushroom-growing kits, and dense networks of hair-like strands—mycelium—shoot through the bags of compressed sawdust and soybean hulls in a matter of days. “You can just watch it run,” said Stewart, co-owner of Haw River Mushrooms in Saxapahaw, North Carolina.

Researchers now believe that those fungal threads play a key role in establishing healthy soils, which then go on to produce crops that contain higher levels of a compound shown to promote health. Demonstrating such a connection between soil, crops, and human health has long been a holy grail of the food and agriculture community.

“We’ve done a good job of linking soil health to plant health, but never have really done a good job of linking soil health to human health.”

Lore has it that J.I. Rodale, an early pioneer of organic farming and the founder of the Rodale Institute, wrote “Healthy Soil = Healthy Food = Healthy People” on a chalkboard over half a century ago. That’s an appealing—and logical—statement, said David Montgomery, a geomorphologist at the University of Washington and author of the forthcoming book What Your Food Ate (which he co-wrote with his wife, Anne Biklé) and other books on soil. But investigations into its veracity conducted in the 20th century often lacked scientific underpinning, he said. That’s in part because microbial ecology wasn’t well understood, Montgomery maintains. “In some ways, science has been catching up to the idea.”

Researchers have just begun to show recently that soils managed according to the principles of regenerative agriculture—minimal tillage, crop rotation, and the use of cover crops—yield more nutritious harvests. In one case, for instance, Montgomery and Biklé studied nine pairs of regenerative and conventional farms and found that crops grown on the regenerative operations contained higher levels of certain vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals.

That connection between healthy soil and healthy food is important, but it’s not the complete equation, admits Andrew Smith, Rodale’s chief operating officer and chief scientist. “We’ve done a good job of linking soil health to plant health, but never have really done a good job of linking soil health to human health.”

Enter ergothioneine.

Discovered in 1909, ergothioneine is an amalgam of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur. It’s an amino acid, which means that it’s a building block of proteins. Ergothioneine is believed to confer health benefits—it’s been shown to be an antioxidant, meaning that it counteracts processes that trigger cell damage, and it’s also been associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality. Deficiencies in ergothioneine have furthermore been linked to an increased incidence of cognitive decline. In light of these findings, a researcher recently proposed that ergothioneine be classified as a “longevity vitamin.”

However, despite the fact that it is found in human tissue, our bodies don’t produce ergothioneine. It’s made exclusively by fungi, blue-green algae, and some bacteria and yeast. Ergothioneine enters our bodies through the food we eat, said Douglas Kell, a biochemist at the University of Liverpool. “We take this molecule into our bodies from our diet.”

Research has shown that mushrooms are far and away the leading dietary source of ergothioneine. Varieties such as shitake, oyster, and maitake are particularly rich in it—they contain up to four-fold higher levels than button mushrooms and portabellas. And yet, many people don’t eat mushrooms, but everyone has ergothioneine in their blood, said Robert Beelman, a food scientist at Penn State University who studies the amino acid. “Where are they getting it?”

That quandary led Beelman and his collaborators to consider mycelium, the same stuff that occasionally befuddles Laura Stewart’s customers.

Riding the Biological Highway