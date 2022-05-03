Farmers Trial Climate-Friendly Chickpeas in Upstate New York

“The first year we didn’t know any better,” recalls farmer Carl Taber of his initial attempt to grow a small plot of chickpeas at Taber Hill Farm, his family’s 550-acre farm in Mecklenburg, New York, in the picturesque Finger Lakes region. But he planted them too late, so the plants didn’t canopy, and the result was beans that were too difficult to harvest.

“The doggone things were still green,” he chuckles. Weed control also became a big problem. But the plants had flourished into maturity with pods and seeds, so Taber saw that the legumes could grow on his land.

This was a big step in a region where the crop has never been grown commercially. Taber was inspired to experiment with the crop after joining an industrious experiment begun in 2020 and spearheaded by the Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development (SCOPED). The goal is to determine whether chickpeas can be produced in this area of upstate New York. If the project is successful, the area could provide a much-needed source for the legumes as farmers in the United States are not currently growing enough to meet the increasing demand.

The idea arose when SCOPED’s Executive Director Judy Cherry met with executives from Ithaca Hummus and Antithesis Foods, a Cornell University startup based in nearby Ithaca that produces garbanzo snack foods, and discovered the companies were spending a great deal of money and energy transporting chickpeas from Arizona and Washington because they were not available in-state.

Seizing the potential for the region’s farmers to diversify, develop a new market, and promote farms’ long-term growth, Cherry contacted the New York Department of Agriculture and Cornell Cooperative Extension to identify any previous chickpea growing efforts in the state. There was no historical data, and no one could definitively say that it had been tried.

Jason Goodman, CEO of Antithesis Foods (left), with Carl Taber.

Taber and Cherry recall that prevailing opinions and assumptions in the area’s agricultural industry about the prospect of growing the crop in upstate New York were all negative. People cited the wet, cold, and humid climate, the region’s shorter growing season, and a lack of proper soil. No one knew for sure if existing varieties or further breeding might overcome potential disease issues, said Brett James Chedzoy, senior research educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County.

And yet, a successful experiment that saw farmer growing several varietals in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, just a couple-hundred miles south but still decidedly in the Northeast, provided a glimmer of hope and possibility. Cherry and SCOPED decided to give it a try.

After the first year, the project is showing some signs of success: Antithesis Foods representatives hand-harvested and tested a few of the beans Taber picked after his first planting and found them suitable for use in its products. And, if the project pans out, it could result in a new crop for diversified farmers in the region.

A Legume with a History