In the Battle Over the Right to Repair, Open-Source Tractors Offer an Alternative

Jack Algiere has always been a tinkerer. As a child in the 1980s, he would repair and swap out engines in the broken equipment on his family’s farm, often figuring out exactly what he was building as he went along. “It’s just part of growing up on a farm,” he said. “We made it work, and we made it.”

Algiere grew up in an era when it was second nature for farmers to fix their equipment—before farm equipment manufacturers like John Deere and others started incorporating proprietary software, parts, and tools only accessible to authorized dealerships.

Now, amid a growing “right to repair” movement pushing farm equipment manufacturers to shift their practices, some have gone a step further by calling for a new, production model altogether, built on an open-source system. Under this model, farm equipment is designed to be easily modified and repaired by relying on accessible, universal parts, while sharing or licensing the design specifications and source code.

Algiere, who is the agro-ecological director at the Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture in Tarrytown, New York, is a proponent for open-source equipment that farmers can customize to the unique needs of their farms. In his case, that means 12 acres of organic vegetables, including up to 500 different plant varieties at any one time.

“We have a lot of open-source equipment and tools that we’ve designed ourselves. We fix and repair and modify just about everything,” said Algiere. “It’s so critical—as critical as having good seeds.”

Along with easily repairing his equipment, Algiere has found that open-source equipment has helped him more effectively manage the highly diversified farm. Most commodity-scale farms are designed to accommodate the size and shape of large tractors and combines. When farmers want to add a new crop, that may also mean adding more expensive machinery. However, open-source equipment is “diverse enough and adaptable enough to switch from crop to crop,” said Algiere.

But it’s not just diversified, small farms that may benefit from dexterous equipment that can nimbly navigate between rows. This equipment is also potentially key to helping farmers improve the health of their soil in the face of climate change—to sequester more carbon, while holding water for longer during droughts and absorbing it during storms—which generally involves disturbing the soil as little as possible.

Open-source technology can be designed to move gently over the soil, a contrast to most U.S. farm equipment built with “more brutal force, heavier steel, larger tires” than necessary, as Algiere explains. Plus, farmers can swap out a Honda engine for an electric one—which, if they tinker with it enough, could also cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

Algiere is compelled by the way the technologies of other industries, like drills, motocross, electric wheelchairs, forklifts, bicycles, and lawn mowers, have developed small-scale, precise equipment suited for some farms. He points to how wheelchair technology has hand controls that require a “very light touch,” which could be useful in building precise, responsive farm equipment. About a decade ago, Algiere and a group of engineers and farmers came together to explore how to cobble together small-scale equipment that can be modified and repaired, referring to the concept of “slow tools.” The loose network still swaps ideas and information, though they haven’t been able to meet since 2019.

While there are pockets of interest, the open-source paradigm has yet to gain the traction that many of its supporters believe it deserves, still adopted by only a very marginal slice of the U.S. farm equipment industry and small-scale producers. As climate change and supply chain issues disrupt global agricultural systems, while farmers demand more autonomy over their equipment, its proponents are hopeful that open-source technology will gain more steam.

‘John Deere today is where IBM was in 1981’