Fishermen and Scientists Probe Phosphate’s Connection to Florida Red Tides

As commercial fisherman Casey Streeter motors away from the shore off Matlacha in southwest Florida, the water is so shallow that the bright white, sandy bottom is visible through the teal water. The water has recovered from last year’s red tide, but the event—and its aftermath—still weigh heavy on Streeter’s mind.

“When we have a red tide we see the water turn orange and brown. It feels biblical, like end-of-times stuff. There is a white carpet of dead fish floating for 20-30 miles.”

Streeter is a grouper and snapper fisherman who also owns a shorefront restaurant and community-supported fishery. Over the last few years, along the mangrove shorelines of Florida’s Gulf Coast, he and other small-scale commercial fishermen have experienced some of the worst water conditions on record.

Red tide algal blooms occur every year, typically in the summer or early fall, but in recent years they have gotten worse, bringing more algae for longer periods of time and creating sizable hypoxic “dead zones” with little to no oxygen, suffocating sea life. The red tide event of 2017–2018 was particularly destructive and lasted for more than six months. It came back in 2021 and again lasted five months. Both events resulted in massive fish kills that released a putrid stench and toxic aerosols that caused respiratory irritation.

Fisherman Casey Streeter pauses during an afternoon water testing trip. (Photo credit: Jesse Perkins)

This winter, many fisheries and seagrass habitats have struggled to bounce back, as have the people who rely on those fisheries for their livelihoods. “The water is resilient, but it needs time to regenerate. We can’t keep having these red tide events every two or three years and expect small-scale fishermen to survive,” says Streeter.

“Our commercial fishery has been beat down. We’ve lost almost all our net fishermen, our stone crabbers are on the edge,” he shouts over the sound of the motor. “When you have a tornado or hurricane, the event happens, then the rebuild starts right away. With red tide events, it’s a long road back.”

Streeter and other fishermen in the region draw a connection between the red tide events and the pollution from nearby phosphate mines used for fertilizer production. But there is little to no scientific data that establishes clear causation between the two events. So they are working with scientists on a data collection process that sets out to determine to what degree the mines are linked to red tide in hopes that it can help lawmakers at the state and federal level begin to regulate the fertilizer industry and prevent further damage to the ocean ecosystems.

“We live in a water state where we have this incredible blue economy, but somehow a handful of mining operations are destroying it,” Streeter says. “We can’t wait until a major phosphate mine fails to address the problem.”

Mining for Fertilizer