Sarah Vogel Fought the Banks on Behalf of Family Farms

Attorney Sarah Vogel made history when she raised and won the first class-action lawsuit against the federal government to protect North Dakota farmers from illegal foreclosures during the farm crisis of the 1980s. Coleman v. Block, also known as the case of the North Dakota Nine, stretched into a national class action lawsuit and led to critical legislation, the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987 , which radically changed the way farm credit disputes were handled.

In the early 80s, farmers faced an economic crisis spurred by high interest rates and operating costs, low crop and land prices, and severe weather. Rather than providing assistance, the Reagan administration savaged a long-standing farm credit program, leaving farmers—who had voted Reagan into office—facing impossible demands leveled by suddenly hostile government creditors. Debts were accelerated, and farmers were asked to pay off entire loans decades in advance of their original timeline. To make matters worse, farmers could only register complaints about the unreasonable measures to the very agencies and people who created them.

A young lawyer and single mother facing foreclosures on her own home, Vogel took on the struggling farmers as clients, even though many could not afford to pay her. Her work drew the national spotlight, she appeared in a Life magazine photo essay and was depicted the 1984 movie Country starring Jessica Lange. Coleman v. Block, however, was not just stunning in its time. The win helped create a wave of agricultural justice efforts—often grassroots and peer-to-peer in nature—that continue to this day. Willie Nelson and Farm Aid are among the many fans of Sarah Vogel and her book.

Vogel’s memoir about this period, The Farmer’s Lawyer, published last November, is as much a recounting of this time as it is an agricultural thriller. It sets the stage by showing the history of the Nonpartisan League (NPL), a left-wing political party founded by Socialist Arthur C. Townley in North Dakota, and its protections of farmers in the Great Depression. Vogel’s grandfather was a prominent NPL member and served as president of the Bank of North Dakota from 1937-1944.

That legacy makes her progression seem fluid: of course this lawyer would carry forward the impulse to serve farmers and fight for them using legal circuits, becoming the first female head of a state department of agriculture, and more. Vogel’s past work with Native Americans also led to a recent appointment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Equity Commission, which is charged with eradicating discrimination from USDA programs.

The book is wonderfully written, and available in print or audio narrated by Vogel. Hearing this heavy-hitting tale in her steady, soft-spoken voice is a lesson in applying yourself and your values to work and life.

Civil Eats spoke to Vogel about the writing process, why mid-size family farms are critical for thriving rural communities, and how individuals and lawyers can play a significant role in changing agriculture.

What inspired you to write this book?

While I was doing the case, I knew it was really important. I often thought I should be writing a diary, but I didn’t have time. I did save all the papers that I filed, my phone messages, rough drafts of briefs, rough drafts of affidavits, and records of people’s lives. I put them in boxes, and they marinated for decades. While visiting a historian of the Nonpartisan League, I learned of archives on the ’80s farm crisis that were about to be destroyed, and I added them to my collection.

At first, it felt uncomfortable to write about myself, but working collaboratively [with book development expert Leigh Stein] was natural. I learned that in my legal training. We always had a critical eye on each other’s work and never filed anything without help.

What other research was involved?

Telling the story of what was happening to farmers when they hired me meant including the history of the Nonpartisan League. I read so much about that I swear I lived through the 1930s. The ’30s and the ’80s are inextricably intertwined.

In North Dakota in the ’30s, there was a precipitous land devaluement. The more land goes on the market, the more land values decrease. Governor [William] Langer’s foreclosure moratorium [in 1932] stopped the slide until FDR got into office. Another valuable thing was that the Bank of North Dakota rented land back to farmers when it was in the bank’s possession so that farmers could keep working the land.

I couldn’t include everything I uncovered. A lot of history got cut, and the book is better for it. But I’d like to tell it elsewhere.

Can you summarize the impact of the case?