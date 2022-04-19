The Field Report: Conservation Dollars Funding CAFOs Instead of Soil Health

Federal conservation programs are supposed to distribute taxpayer dollars to farmers who use practices that improve water quality, build soil health, and preserve and restore ecosystems. But a portion of the funding supports practices that some say fail to deliver on those goals.

Take the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP)—the most popular farm bill conservation program. Some farmers use funding they receive through the program to build high tunnels for organic vegetables, plant cover crops, and put up fencing to practice rotational grazing to improve soil health. But many never receive the money they request. In fact, two-thirds of EQIP applications are rejected due to limited funds.

And according to a new report from the Institute for Agriculture & Trade Policy (IATP), one reason is that significant chunks of money are being spent to fund conventional farming practices that fall far short of qualifying as conservation.

“At the same time that farmers are getting rejected, there are these large contracts that are going to more polluting operations, to industrial practices that are antithetical to EQIP’s original intent,” said Michael Happ, the program associate for climate and rural communities at IATP and author of the report.

Happ looked at data on EQIP contracts awarded in 2020 in 12 agriculture-heavy Midwest and Great Plains states. He identified 10 practices IATP considers “industrial” and found the percentage of funds going to those practices varied considerably by state, from a low of 2 percent in North Dakota to a high of 37 percent in Iowa.

In Iowa and other states that are home to large industrial animal agriculture industries, the report detailed how EQIP funds practices that involve managing the large amounts of animal waste generated by concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs). A change in the 2002 Farm Bill made CAFOs eligible for EQIP funds for the first time, a development that has been controversial from the start. Organizations like IATP contend that the CAFO system is inherently unsustainable, and taxpayer money should not be used to clean up the resulting accumulation of manure. Instead, they argue that it should be used to help farmers avoid those systems altogether and use practices such as managed grazing, which has science-based environmental benefits.

“Not only are some of these practices like waste storage facilities propping up a harmful system, but they’re also really expensive and they are closing out more people.”

Other practices that received millions of dollars in EQIP funding in 2020 included installing drainage systems that help move excess water off of commodity crop fields. Those systems are almost exclusively used by large farms growing monoculture crops, and the drainage can wash excess nutrients and pesticides into rivers and streams, where they can contribute to water pollution and ultimately end up fueling the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico.

Finally, the report also demonstrates that the average contract size for the practices it classified as industrial is often much larger than other, more clearly environmentally beneficial practices. And, as a result, money is being distributed among fewer farmers. Minnesota, for example, spent more than $3 million funding just 38 “waste facility covers” for CAFOs at close to $80,000 each. In Iowa, just over $2 million funded 22 of those covers, whereas a nearly identical amount of money in Kansas funded 850 prescribed grazing projects. “Not only are some of these practices like waste storage facilities . . . propping up a harmful system, but they’re also really expensive and they are closing out more people,” Happ said.

The report’s findings are especially relevant as hearings and negotiations for the next farm bill ramp up. Lawmakers are already discussing potential changes and expansions to conservation programs, and previous studies have brought up other EQIP limitations, especially given the current administration’s desire to align conservation goals with climate action. Last year, for example, a University of Maryland study found that less than a quarter of EQIP contracts between 2009 and 2018 funded practices with the most potential to benefit soil and environmental health.

It’s unlikely farm and environmental groups with various perspectives will agree on exactly what a conservation program like EQIP should and shouldn’t pay for any time soon. But in Happ’s mind, there are simple ways to begin to apply more common sense to the issue. “Are we paying for buildings or for native grasses?” he asked. “Are we paying for riparian buffers or concrete?”