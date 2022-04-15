The Trickle-Down Effect of Agriculture in Iowa

Though only a five-minute drive from the city center, Des Moines Water Works feels a world away from the bustle and sprawl of Iowa’s largest city. Surrounded by verdant woods, the utility’s main campus sits beside the Raccoon River, which snakes through nearly two and a half square miles of parkland to meet the Des Moines River on the south side of the city. Together, the rivers supply drinking water to over half a million people in and around Des Moines.

I visited Water Works in June 2021 at the peak of a two-week heat wave. The chief executive officer, Ted Corrigan, and external affairs manager Jennifer Terry met me near the entrance of the facility. Both were polite if a bit distracted. The withering heat had them on edge—not because the temperature made them uncomfortable but because of its effect on the city’s water supply. We began our tour in a fluorescent lab, where a researcher pointed to a sample of water taken that morning from the Raccoon River. It was dusky green, sludgy, and clouded.

Owing to a dry year, water levels in the Raccoon River were at 10 percent of their normal volume. Meanwhile, the Des Moines River was having its own problems. Corrigan and Terry were waiting for the results of a test that would determine whether the river water was contaminated with microcystin, a dangerous algae-born toxin. Water Works was running the test three times a day, and the staff’s nerves were worn thin. If high levels were detected, they would have to depend solely on the dangerously low Racoon River. In the worst-case scenario of both rivers testing positive for microcystin, they would have to ramp up production at two other treatment plants, resort to their limited supply of groundwater, or rely on enhanced treatments to the river water and pray that contaminated water hadn’t already made it to taps.

High levels of nitrate, a nitrogen compound that is harmful to human health, have become a problem nearly year-round.

For decades, water supplies in agricultural regions, which are routinely contaminated by large amounts of fertilizer and manure, have been plagued with algae blooms and the presence of other harmful organisms. For nearly three days in August 2014, Toledo, Ohio, ordered a full tap shutoff because of toxins produced by algae. In 1993, Milwaukee’s water supply was contaminated by the parasite cryptosporidium, sickening 400,000 and killing 69. “This is serious business,” Terry told me, drawing her glasses down her nose to look at me. “It’s not ‘will there be another Toledo?’ It’s ‘when?’ And we don’t want it to be us.”

Algal blooms are hardly the only pollutant Des Moines Water Works must handle. High levels of nitrate, a nitrogen compound that is harmful to human health, have become a problem nearly year-round. In early spring, levels in the water supply begin to spike when the snowpack thaws out and manure and fertilizer in the soil run into the rivers, helped along by spring rains. This coincides with planting season, which deposits even more nitrogen into the soil. In the fall, when the algae blooms die off, nitrate levels rise again (algae consume nitrates).

A Des Moines native, Corrigan has worked at the utility for 31 years. Volatility has always been part of the job. “The thing that struck me when I came here was, wow, the quality of the source water changes like hourly,” he told me. “You gotta be on your toes, because there are so many potential challenges, and they’re coming at you on a daily basis.”

When nitrate levels get too high, and there are no other feasible water sources, Water Works runs state-of-the-art nitrate-removal equipment at a cost of $10,000 per day. In 2015, 177 days of removal cost $1.4 million. But the system is overburdened by a cascade of contaminants, and Water Works is scrambling to shore up its response, spending $30 million to build new wells that draw shallower, safer groundwater, expanding capacity for winter storage, and beefing up treatment capacity in new plants. “We’re trying to stay ahead of it,” Corrigan said, “but every time we turn around, there’s a new wrinkle, something else we have to build our way out of or deal with.”

New investments are already becoming obsolete. “Our drought source, Saylorville Reservoir, which we paid millions of dollars to have upsized, is now contaminated with microcystin every time we have a drought, and we can’t use it,” Corrigan said. “That’s an enormous frustration to us.”

Along with algal blooms and nitrate loads, a complicated stew of chemicals used by the state’s agriculture industry is making its way into water sources, with little understanding yet of the chemicals’ full effects on public health. Meanwhile, climate change is bringing more extreme fluctuations between rain and drought. Warmer, wetter weather is more hospitable to algae. Drought and flooding, which are happening more often and with more intensity, operate as a vicious one-two punch: Drought concentrates nitrogen in soil, and heavy rains flush contaminants into waterways.

The weekend after my tour, rain finally arrived, easing the water shortage. For the staff at Des Moines Water Works, the reprieve was temporary. Drought conditions persisted into the fall, and experts feared the result would be nitrate levels of historic proportions come spring. In the face of ever increasing, myriad threats, there’s only so much that a beleaguered water utility can do. Sooner or later, Iowans will have to reckon with the fact that if they want clean drinking water, they’re going to have to tackle the pollution at its source.